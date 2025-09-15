Vikram Solar, AB Energia ink 200MW TOPCon module supply deal

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

“This order not only reflects the continued trust from AB Energia in our technology and execution but also reinforces Vikram Solar’s position as a dependable and future-ready solar solutions provider,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director, Vikram Solar.

Of late, the company has entered into a series of supply agreements, underscoring its growing presence in India’s large-scale solar sector. These include a 336MW module supply deal with L&T Construction for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat, as well as a 326.6MW agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company has a cumulative production capacity of 4.5GW. Recently, Vikram Solar reported a 79.7% year-on-year rise in revenue for the three months ending 30 June 2025.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 117.3% to INR2.42 billion (US$274 million), with margins strengthening to 21.4%. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 483.9% year-on-year, with PAT margins reaching 11.7%, reflecting sharper profitability alongside revenue growth. As of Q1 FY26, the company held a project pipeline of 10.96GW.