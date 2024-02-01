Voltalia’s installed renewable energy capacity up 51% in 2023

Moreover, the company’s power production increased by 18% to 4,336GWh in 2023, up from 3,680GWh in 2022. Power production in Q4 2023 increased by 11% year-on-year, totalling 1,340GWh.

As of the end of 2023, Latin America represented 57% of the company’s total capacity, Europe accounted for 35%, and the remaining capacity of 8% came from Africa.

When it comes to the installed capacity as of the end of 2023, Brazil boasted 711MW and 773MW of solar and wind capacity respectively, the largest among all countries in Voltalia’s portfolio. The installed capacity in France was the largest in Europe, consisting of 196MW and 93MW of solar and wind capacity respectively.

Solar capacity accounted for 66% of the total, wind capacity for 30% and hydro, biomass and storage capacity for 3%.

In addition to capacity expansion, Voltalia also announced that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €275 million (US$296.9 million), representing a two-fold increase compared to 2022.

Last year, energy sales increased by 23% to €299.3 million from €242.4 million in 2022. In Q4 2023, energy sales reached €82.9 million, up from €71.6 in Q4 2022.

Turnover in 2023 stood at €495.2 million, up from €466.1 in 2022, representing a 6% growth. In Q4, the company’s turnover reached €170 million, increasing by 20% from €142 million in Q4 2022.

Turnover from services for third-party clients in 2023, consisting of the development, construction and equipment procurement segment, as well as the operations and maintenance segment, reached €195.9 million, decreasing by 12% year-on-year. In Q4, turnover from services for third-party clients reached €87.1 million, up 24% year-on-year.

Voltalia reaffirmed its target for different business divisions as it planned to have an operating and construction capacity of more than 5GW by 2027. It also aimed to boast a capacity operated on behalf of third parties of over 8 GW.