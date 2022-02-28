Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

By Jules Scully
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

News

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News

California urged not to rest on laurels despite renewables progress

News

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A Waaree manufacturing line under development. Image: Waaree.

Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies is taking advantage of rising interest in its products from export markets as it looks to maintain a full order book, the company’s CEO has said.

With current module production capacity at 3GW, Waaree is set to have another 2GW come onstream within the next 45 days, CEO Vivek Srivastava said, adding that the manufacturer has already received “huge enquiries” from export markets.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by consultancy JMK Research & Analytics last week, Srivastava said Waaree is “running at 50% or less of certified capacity… and that’s why we are having to look up to export markets to ensure the order book is full.”

In September 2020, Waree secured a US$105 million order to supply more than 300MW of its mono PERC modules for a solar project in California. The company last month got approval from Indian regulators to launch its initial public offering.

The JMK webinar coincided with the publication of a report from the consultancy and think tank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) that revealed that while India’s nameplate module capacity was around 18GW as of November 2021, production output is far lower as many facilities operate at a capacity utilisation factor of less than 50%.

With India set to introduce a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on modules and 25% duty on cells as of April 2021, recent research from consultancy Fitch Solutions warned that the country could face a supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment if domestic PV manufacturers can’t meet the quantity and quality required by project developers.

Among the developers that have flagged concerns about solar equipment supply in India is Scatec, which last month announced it was putting on hold a 900MW solar plant due to a lack of domestic modules supply and the upcoming BCD introduction.

Commercial and industrial solar installer CleanMax has warned that India’s solar deployment could stall as a result of the BCD. “With the current domestic manufacturing capacity inadequate to serve the nation’s clean energy ambitions, these duties will eventually lead to increase in solar tariffs and hamper growth of new installations in India,” the company’s CFO, Nikunj Ghodawat, said in a statement sent to PV Tech Premium.

However, Srivastava, who was appointed Waaree Energies CEO last year, remains bullish about the ability of domestic PV players to meet demand as solar deployment in India accelerates. “I don’t see any way a situation in the coming years where the demand will outstrip production in India. In fact, it would be the other way around, trailing continuously,” he said.

With India aiming to reach 500GW of deployed renewables capacity by 2030 and global demand for solar equipment set to rise on the back of electrification of mobility and green hydrogen production, Srivastava said India should now increase its PV manufacturing targets.

The country should be looking at a “minimum of 80GW” of solar manufacturing capacity “for it to have a say in the world market”, he said.

India’s solar export potential

The report from JMK and IEEFA reveals 76% of India’s current PV exports are shipped to the US and there exists “a tremendous opportunity” to forge strong trade relations internationally.

Indian solar manufacturers “are reporting huge interest and demand, mainly from US and Europe”, according to the research, which said new export opportunities have emerged in markets such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Middle East and Africa given the lower logistics expenses in shipping from India compared to China.

However, Indian manufacturers that do export are currently impacted by a lack of certification labs in the country. In the absence of a domestic certifying agency permitting the export of PV products, Indian manufacturers must rely on international authorities to obtain certification, a “highly expensive and time-consuming process that is more prohibitive than attractive”, according to the report.

It added that the Indian government needs to aid the development of world-class certifying labs for solar PV.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
certification, domestic manufacturing, export, ieefa, india, jmk research, module manufacturing, policy, supply chain, waaree energies

Read Next

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

February 25, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power posted a 25.6% jump in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 (FY22) compared with the same period in the 2021 fiscal year, while its net losses soared as a result of its August IPO on the NASDAQ.
PV Tech Premium

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

February 25, 2022
As polysilicon prices rise once again, Liam Stoker explores the potential for polysilicon facilities to start in new geographies, the issues surrounding equipment and a skilled workforce and what else is vital to more regionalised PV manufacturing.

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

February 24, 2022
India must scale up investment in the large-scale domestic manufacture of upstream PV products to avoid the risk of logistics and commodity price fluctuations posed by its current high levels of solar imports, new research has suggested.

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

February 23, 2022
China is expected to add 83 – 99GW of PV capacity every year from 2022 to 2025, while Europe is now its largest export market for solar products, according to a China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) report on the outlook for the PV industry over the next few years.

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

February 23, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power has refinanced a 600MW PV project in India, the company's largest to date.

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

February 23, 2022
LG Electronics has confirmed it is to exit the solar module manufacturing business.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021