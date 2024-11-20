Wirsol lodges application to expand solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW

German renewable energy developer Wirsol has lodged a modification application to increase the capacity of its Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW.
The project, which incorporates a 350MWh co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), is located around 37km east of Dubbo in New South Wales. Construction is estimated to commence in early 2025, and commercial operations are scheduled to begin in late 2026.
Wirsol’s project is also set to employ dual land use methods with sheep grazing planned for the site post-construction.
According to an application released by NGH, an environmental consultant based in Victoria, the current proposal is to modify the development consent to increase the energy generation from the solar PV power plant and expand the battery discharge capacity without increasing the existing development footprint.
The project changes include upgrading the type of inverters used for the solar PV infrastructure and BESS. This modification would enable the latest generation of generation equipment to be used. An upgrade on the used solar PV modules is also being proposed alongside a potential change in their configuration.
Crucially, there will also be no change in the maximum number of inverters, solar PV modules or battery units.
The project’s developer, Wirsol, was acquired by Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari in February 2023, marking Gentari’s first foray into the Australian renewable energy market.