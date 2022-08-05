Subscribe
Group Licence
News

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

News

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

News

Revolve Renewable Power gets approval for 250MW solar-and-storage project from US’ BLM

News

BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

News

Wirsol gets approval for 235MW / 230MWh NSW hybrid project as it eyes greater flexibility services

News

Masdar achieves financial close on 230MW Azerbaijan PV project

News

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

News

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
X-Elio has been in Japan since 2012 and has so far developed 380MW of renewable projects. Image: X-Elio.

Spanish developer X-Elio has been awarded 15MW of solar PV capacity in Japan’s first feed-in premium (FiP) auction.

The project will be located in the Yamaguchi prefecture, is estimated to be operational by the end of 2024 and will have a contract duration of 20 years.

The first FiP was launched by the Japanese Ministry of Economy and Trade Industry with 13 projects presenting a bid which awarded a total of 128.94MW between five bidders.

This marks the 12th auction in Japan and the first one of 2022, with the FiP aimed at projects with an output of 1MW or more and a bidding price limit of ¥10/kWh (US$0.07/kWh).

X-Elio was awarded the lowest bidding price with ¥9.85/kWh, with only five cents of difference with the highest bidder.

Mirko Molinari, CCO at X-Elio, said: “X-Elio is committed to support Japan’s ambitions to make renewable energy a major power source within the local energy mix and we are delighted to have been awarded by this new important market mechanism.”

X-Elio has been present in Japan since 2012 and has so far developed 380MW of renewable projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auction, feed-in premium, japan, japan solar, X-Elio

Read Next

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

August 3, 2022
Spain has started the process to celebrate a fourth round of renewables auction in November with 1.8GW of solar capacity to accelerate its electrification.

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

July 8, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation has completed the acquisition of remaining shares of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute.

Japan set to reach 150GW+ of installed solar by 2030, rises to 180GW when more ambitious scenario pursued

June 10, 2022
Japan is forecast to have 111GW of installed solar by 2025 under a business as usual scenario, with this rising to 154GW by 2030. If it were to aim higher, however, under an ‘accelerated scenario’, it could hit 115GW of installed PV by 2025 and top 180GW by 2030, according to a new analysis by RTS Corporation.

Ireland awards 1.5GW of solar in second RESS auction

May 23, 2022
More than 1.5GW of solar PV projects have been successful in Ireland’s second Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction.

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

April 21, 2022
Solar module suppliers Maxeon Solar Technologies and Canadian Solar have settled an agreement on a patent infringement lawsuit in Japan.

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

April 13, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies and Japanese oil company Eneos have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop 2GW of decentralised solar capacity across Asia over the next five years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022