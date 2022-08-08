Subscribe
Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

By PV Tech
Modules, Off-Grid, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

Product Reviews

Yingli says its module is designed to address a sweet spot in the market, blending a physically smaller footprint with a high-power efficiency. Image: Yingli

PV Tech and Yingli Solar are co-hosting a webinar examining the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 7:30 AM (CEST) / 3:30 PM (AEST) on 7 September, click here.

Product Outline

Yingli Solar’s new YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module is ideal for both residential installations and commercial projects where larger, more cumbersome modules are difficult to site efficiently around typical obstacles found on a number of commercial buildings. A smaller footprint combined with a high module efficiency of 21.3% enables superior energy density in many cases.

Problem

Modules seem to be continuously getting bigger and more difficult to handle, especially on windy days. Global issues are resulting in shipping and freight prices increasing. Staff shortages have also had a detrimental effect on logistics and product delays, while the cost of energy is escalating rapidly.

Solution

The Yingli Solar YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module has been specifically designed to address a sweet spot in the market, blending a physically smaller footprint with a high-power efficiency that requires fewer panels and less roof space to maximise energy production.

This smaller footprint also drastically reduces the amount of containers needed to be shipped per megawatt, pallets to be processed by logistics staff and panels that need to be installed on a total kilowatt basis.

This product comes with 1200mm leads and Evo 2 connectors (1500V version of the genuine MC4) to enable a simple and quick installation when using mainstream brands of optimisers or microinverters. The black frame also enhances the overall look of the completed system where aesthetics is an important factor.

All modules have both a 25 year product warranty and a 25 year performance warranty irrespective of where it is installed.

Applications

The YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module could be applied in residential market and commercial market.

Platform

At 1722 x 1134mm in size and weighing 21.5kg per module, the compact size and weight make the module easy to install for rooftops of all sizes.

This product has further advantages including:

  • Higher Durability: The multi-busbar design can decrease the risk of the cell micro- cracks and conductive fingers fracturing. Multi-busbars reinforce the cell, reduces resistance and improves full sun performance.
  • Half-cell Design: Less energy loss through shading due to a new cell string layout and split J-box, and lower cell connection power loss using a half-cell design.
  • The cells have a Gallium doped structure that improves high temperature performance and stability.

Availability

The new 415W solar panel is now available across Australia through distributors including L&H Solar Plus, Middies and Raystech.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

7 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
australia, commercial, modules, residential, residential solar, yingli solar

Wirsol gets approval for 235MW / 230MWh NSW hybrid project as it eyes greater flexibility services

August 5, 2022
Germany solar developer Wirsol Energy has received development approval for its Maryvale solar and energy storage project in New South Wales (NSW) by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

August 4, 2022
Following strong demand in the US market for residential solar, US solar installer Sunrun increased its customer additions by more than in Q1 and posted better-than-expected financial results, while still making a loss.

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

August 3, 2022
Last week, the Australian federal government proposed legislation that will lock-in Australia’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as providing greater oversight and accountability over progress on climate change in a sharp departure from the previous administration.

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

August 3, 2022
Inverter manufacture SolarEdge has posted record revenues and inverter shipments for Q2 as it benefited from strong demand for its products in the US and Europe, while addressing previous supply chain problems that had hampered performance in the previous quarter.
Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

August 2, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and trade bodies to examine what the newly agreed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could mean for US solar manufacturing

US market shipped US$10bn of modules in 2021, average price per watt value continues to fall

August 2, 2022
The US market shipped US$9.8 billion of modules in 2021, with the average dollar per watt value continuing to fall, according to the country’s Energy Information Agency (EIA).

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

September 14, 2022

London
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

October 11, 2022
Virtual event
