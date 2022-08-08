Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

Yingli says its module is designed to address a sweet spot in the market, blending a physically smaller footprint with a high-power efficiency. Image: Yingli

Product Outline

Yingli Solar’s new YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module is ideal for both residential installations and commercial projects where larger, more cumbersome modules are difficult to site efficiently around typical obstacles found on a number of commercial buildings. A smaller footprint combined with a high module efficiency of 21.3% enables superior energy density in many cases.

Problem

Modules seem to be continuously getting bigger and more difficult to handle, especially on windy days. Global issues are resulting in shipping and freight prices increasing. Staff shortages have also had a detrimental effect on logistics and product delays, while the cost of energy is escalating rapidly.

Solution

The Yingli Solar YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module has been specifically designed to address a sweet spot in the market, blending a physically smaller footprint with a high-power efficiency that requires fewer panels and less roof space to maximise energy production.

This smaller footprint also drastically reduces the amount of containers needed to be shipped per megawatt, pallets to be processed by logistics staff and panels that need to be installed on a total kilowatt basis.

This product comes with 1200mm leads and Evo 2 connectors (1500V version of the genuine MC4) to enable a simple and quick installation when using mainstream brands of optimisers or microinverters. The black frame also enhances the overall look of the completed system where aesthetics is an important factor.

All modules have both a 25 year product warranty and a 25 year performance warranty irrespective of where it is installed.

Applications

The YLM 3.0 Pro 415W module could be applied in residential market and commercial market.

Platform

At 1722 x 1134mm in size and weighing 21.5kg per module, the compact size and weight make the module easy to install for rooftops of all sizes.

This product has further advantages including:

Higher Durability: The multi-busbar design can decrease the risk of the cell micro- cracks and conductive fingers fracturing. Multi-busbars reinforce the cell, reduces resistance and improves full sun performance.

Half-cell Design: Less energy loss through shading due to a new cell string layout and split J-box, and lower cell connection power loss using a half-cell design.

The cells have a Gallium doped structure that improves high temperature performance and stability.

Availability

The new 415W solar panel is now available across Australia through distributors including L&H Solar Plus, Middies and Raystech.