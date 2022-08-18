Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing
Central & East Asia

Latest

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

News

US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

News

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

News

Lightsource bp starts building 490MW of solar projects in Australia

News

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

News

Cero Generation hires Ameresco, Sunel subsidiaries for 100MW unsubsidised Greece PV project

News

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

News

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

News

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

News

Risen Energy’s Hyper-ion HJT solar module series certified by TÜV SÜD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Yingli said the output of its new facility will be worth nearly US$1 billion. Image: Yingli.

Solar Module Super League member Yingli Solar has started construction on a new 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell facility in northern China.

Located in Mancheng Economic Development Zone, Baoding City, the factory represents a RMB2.5 billion (US$370 million) investment by the solar manufacturer. But Yingli said the output of the site will be worth more than RMB6.5 billion (US$960 million).

Expected to begin operations in Q1 2023, the production line adopts an MES intelligent manufacturing system, an AGV logistics transportation system, a WMS quality management system and other platforms to achieve high automation and low-carbon footprint, Yingli told PV Tech.

“The start of the industrial park is our important layout in the N-type TOPCon field”, said Yingli CEO Xiong Jingfeng. “Relying on the national standard innovation base, we continue to improve our technological competitiveness and achieve capacity upgrades.”

Yingli has been investing in N-type TOPCon technology since 2009 and sees it as a key technology of the future. PV Tech Premium has examined how solar research and development (R&D) spending has hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition.

Yingli, alongside its competitors, has driven R&D spending into TOPCon in pursuit of competitive advantage, with the companies jointly investing billions into commercialising new cell technologies.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

7 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
china, factory, gigafactory, n-type, solar cell, topcon, yingli

Read Next

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

August 10, 2022
Canadian Solar plans to build an integrated PV manufacturing plant in Western China, with a capacity of 200,000MT of high-purity polysilicon, 10GW of both cells and modules and multi-GW productions of raw and auxiliary materials.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

August 8, 2022
The price of polysilicon in China rose across the board last week, despite signals that it may have stabilised, constituting the 25th round of price increases this year alone.

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

August 3, 2022
Global investment in renewable energy reached a record half-year figure of US$226 billion in H1 2022, driven by soaring demand for clean energy technologies amid the ongoing energy and climate crisis, according to a BloombergNEF (BNEF) report.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off as top four silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

August 1, 2022
China’s polysilicon price finally stabilised this week, according to the Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, following several long-term contracts being signed, helping to reduce market volatility in the short-term.

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

July 27, 2022
Solar wafer and cell prices have risen once again this week, with the price of polysilicon continuing to climb unabated.

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

July 21, 2022
The value of Chinese solar PV exports during the first half of 2022 more than doubled year-on-year as module shipments surged, according to new government figures.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

News

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

News

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

News

Risen Energy’s Hyper-ion HJT solar module series certified by TÜV SÜD

News

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

News

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022