Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

News

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

‘The US is getting serious about transmission’ says Mintz

Features, Long Reads

Edify Energy proposes 200MW solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, Australia

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

News

Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

News

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

Guest Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solarpack has closed financing on a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru
Solarpack’s hybrid solar-wind 482MW project will be located in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Solarpack.

Spanish PV developer Solarpack has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Indian state-owned utility SJVN for a 482MW hybrid solar-wind park.

Located in the Indian state of Gujarat, the Ganeko project consists of 383MW of solar PV capacity and 99MW of wind capacity. Electricity generated from the project will be provided to the utility for a 25-year period.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Spanish developer will supply energy from the hybrid solar-wind park in 2026.

This is the latest long-term PPA secured by Solarpack in India, where it signed a 410MW solar PV PPA with utility the Solar Energy Corporation of India earlier this year. The Gorbea solar project will be located in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Sajay K. V., Solarpack’s CEO of India, said: “By winning this wind and solar hybrid contract, Solarpack demonstrates its ability to compete in the evolving multi-technology renewable space in India. Through the Ganeko hybrid project, we reach a portfolio of 1GW in India within the first half of 2024, which is in line with our strategic plan to develop 5GW of multi-technology products in the country.”

Earlier this year, SJVN’s subsidiary SJVN Green Energy, launched a tender seeking a 2GW supply of solar PV modules for several projects across India.

The increased volume of PPAs signed by utilities has been accompanied by a record tendered capacity for solar PV in India between April 2023 and March 2024, with 70GW of capacity tendered. This is not the only positive news for the Indian solar industry which saw a record 10GW of solar PV capacity installed during the first quarter of 2024, the country’s best quarter recorded.

With the first quarter of the year alone, India has nearly installed as much capacity as the entirety of 2023, according to data from market research firm JMK Research.

gujarat, hybrid farm, india, power purchase agreement, ppa, sjvn, solar wind hybrid, solarpack

Read Next

The Port of Melbourne (above) is one critical infrastructure asset that has signed up to the AU$700 million scheme. Image: QIC.

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

June 13, 2024
IFM Investors and QIC have signed Australia's largest multi-state PPA worth AU$700 million for 500GWh of renewable energy per annum.
The escalante solar project in New Mexico

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

June 12, 2024
US renewables developer Origis Energy has commissioned the 200MW Escalante solar project in New Mexico alongside non-for-profit electricity utility Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
Image: Neoen

Neoen inks 139MW French agriPV PPA with rail operator SNCF

June 11, 2024
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with SNCF Energie for a 139MW solar PV plant in central France.
recurrentenergy

Recurrent Energy, SPIC power 360MW Brazilian solar PV plant

June 11, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the renewables developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has powered a 360MW solar PV plant in Brazil.
turlock irrigation district

Turlock Irrigation District launches request for proposals for renewable power in California

June 5, 2024
The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) has launched a request for proposals to add renewable power projects to its portfolio.
thomas lloyd group

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

June 4, 2024
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a request for proposals for 1.2GW of new solar PV capacity in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024