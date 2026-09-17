Zelestra signs 147MW solar-plus-storage PPA with German steelmaker Salzgitter Flachstahl

Zelestra will build, own and operate the solar facilities, while Salzgitter Flachstahl, a subsidiary of Salzgitter AG, will acquire all of the power generated at the projects and manage the batteries. The deal is both companies’ first hybrid PPA in Germany.

“The combination of solar energy and battery storage opens up the opportunity for us to procure renewable energy for our industrial processes in line with demand and at competitive conditions,” said Salzgitter Flachstahl head of group energy procurement Marco Huber. “The agreement supports our ambitious decarbonisation of steel production and helps to secure the competitiveness of the Salzgitter site.”

This “ambitious” plan has been dubbed ‘SALCOS’ (Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking), and is a €2.7 billion (US$3.12 billion) initiative from Salzgitter AG to replace coal used in its steelmaking operations with green hydrogen produced by renewable energy. Zelestra CEO Leonardo Moreno added on LinkedIn that the deal, which is the largest solar-plus-storage offtake agreement signed in Germany, will be an “important element” of Salzgitter AG’s decarbonisation plan.

The steelmaker has already invested in green hydrogen production through wind turbine operator Avacon’s installation of a 30MW wind farm at its manufacturing centre, and the Zelestra deal represents its first entry into the solar-plus-storage space.

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