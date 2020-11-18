Subscribe
Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell capacity.

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

A subsidiary of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has signed a five-year polysilicon supply agreement with an undisclosed solar manufacturing company in China.

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

Solar manufacturer LONGi has set a world record conversion efficiency of 26.81% for silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV cells.

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025.

PV Tech Premium
Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Qcells has its eye on the US with several recently announced plans for large investments in manufacturing, but it is also rebranding away from pure module manufacturing to also offer holistic home energy solutions with a push in the UK market.

Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche.

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News
November 23, 2022
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News
November 23, 2022
UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed a joint development agreement with state utility Turkmenenergo to develop 100MW solar PV plant in Turkmenistan.

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News
November 23, 2022
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country.

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News
November 23, 2022
LONGi Green Energy Technology has signed an investment agreement to set up a 10GW monocrystalline module manufacturing facility in China’s Guangdong Province.

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

News
November 22, 2022
Renewables developer Low Carbon has started building four solar farms in the Netherlands totalling 53.1MWp, with Belectric serving as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider.

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

News
November 22, 2022
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has joined a partnership agreement with the Egyptian government, expected to mobilise US$10 billion in investments to deploy 10GW of solar and wind by 2028.

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

News
November 22, 2022
Canadian Solar has commenced operation on its 100MW Azuma Kofuji solar project in Japan, its largest project in the country.

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News
November 21, 2022
Subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and TotalEnergies have today agreed to explore distributed solar PV opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AEP seeks approval for 995MW Oklahoma solar and wind portfolio

News
November 21, 2022
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of utility American Electric Power (AEP), has petitioned the state corporate commission for approval to purchase a 995.5MW solar PV and wind portfolio.
Q&A: Origami Solar explains how steel PV module frames can lower costs and emissions

Features, Interviews
November 21, 2022
Origami Solar was founded in 2020 and is commercialising a roll form steel module frame solution that it claims can deliver cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer installation and O&M advantages.

Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

News
November 21, 2022
German renewables developer Pure New Energy (PNE) intends to scale up to an 8GW solar PV pipeline in the next five years.

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

News
November 21, 2022
Jordanian solar manufacturer Philadelphia Solar has entered into a joint venture (JV) with US-based Translucent Energy to establish a manufacturing facility in the US. The factory is expected to produce 1.2GW of capacity, with production scheduled to begin by 2024.

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News
November 18, 2022
RWE, the German renewable energy developer, will offer profit returns to municipalities where one of their wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG).

