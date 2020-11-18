Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025.
Qcells has its eye on the US with several recently announced plans for large investments in manufacturing, but it is also rebranding away from pure module manufacturing to also offer holistic home energy solutions with a push in the UK market.
Our industry-leading journals – PV Tech Power and Photovoltaics International offer indespencible article and technical papers produced by experts in their field to help educate and inform your business.
The solar industry’s leading downstream publication, PV Tech Power addresses all key stakeholder groups accelerating the global large-scale deployment of solar PV and energy storage technologies.
Launched in 2008, Photovoltaics International remains the only independent journal within the PV industry that carries technical papers written by recognised industry experts, highlighting technological innovation and manufacturing excellence.