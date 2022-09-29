Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

News

Italy awards 400MW+ of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

News

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

News

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

News

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Heather Zichal will be leaving the American Clean Power Association on 20 October. Image: ACP.

Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO.

Zichal’s last day at the trade body will be 20 October as she takes on a new role as global head of sustainability at JPMorgan Chase.

JC Sandberg, chief advocacy officer at ACP, has been appointed interim CEO, while Jason Clark, chief strategy officer, has been named interim president and will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the association’s operations.

During Zichal’s tenure, the association grew its membership to 750 companies and doubled its revenue in its first 18 months.

More importantly, it has secured “significant and long-lasting” advancements for the renewables industry with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” Zichal said.

“It’s been fulfilling to help move this industry forward which is why this has been the toughest professional decision I’ve ever had to make. ACP is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Zichal in a blog post here.

Craig Cornelius, CEO at Clearway Energy and chair of ACP’s board of directors, and Leo Moreno, president at AES Clean Energy and incoming chair of the board, will engage more directly with the senior team until a successor is selected.

“In her two years at the helm of ACP, Heather has positioned us as the single voice of the clean energy industry. Thanks to her leadership, the organisation is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Cornelius.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ACP, American Clean Power Association, appointments, board of directors, ceo, job moves, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

September 29, 2022
US solar and storage developer Avantus is scaling up a strategy of deploying high-capacity factor power plants that aim to maximise transmission infrastructure while limiting curtailment.

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

September 27, 2022
Nearly a third of all renewable technologies employment came from the solar PV industry in 2021, according to a new report from the IRENA.

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

September 26, 2022
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will invest US$12 million to acquire a 20% stake in Caelux Corporation, a California-based company working on perovskite solar technology.
PV Tech Premium

Drivers of community solar in the US

September 23, 2022
Community solar in the US is projected to grow substantially over the next decade and represents a means of expanding access to underserved communities who are being left out of the energy transition. Sean Rai-Roche explores the drivers of community solar and what obstacles need to be overcome to support its rollout.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022