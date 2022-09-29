ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm

Heather Zichal will be leaving the American Clean Power Association on 20 October. Image: ACP.

Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO.

Zichal’s last day at the trade body will be 20 October as she takes on a new role as global head of sustainability at JPMorgan Chase.

JC Sandberg, chief advocacy officer at ACP, has been appointed interim CEO, while Jason Clark, chief strategy officer, has been named interim president and will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the association’s operations.

During Zichal’s tenure, the association grew its membership to 750 companies and doubled its revenue in its first 18 months.

More importantly, it has secured “significant and long-lasting” advancements for the renewables industry with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” Zichal said.

“It’s been fulfilling to help move this industry forward which is why this has been the toughest professional decision I’ve ever had to make. ACP is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Zichal in a blog post here.

Craig Cornelius, CEO at Clearway Energy and chair of ACP’s board of directors, and Leo Moreno, president at AES Clean Energy and incoming chair of the board, will engage more directly with the senior team until a successor is selected.

“In her two years at the helm of ACP, Heather has positioned us as the single voice of the clean energy industry. Thanks to her leadership, the organisation is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Cornelius.