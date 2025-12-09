Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

By JP Casey
December 9, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East

Latest

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Features, Long Reads

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

News

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

Features, Guest Blog

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

News

Blue Elephant signs 319MW solar PV PPAs with German railway operator

News

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

News

Colombia launches solar PV arm, targets 650MW portfolio

News

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Features, Guest Blog

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The ACWA Power-Bapco Energies signing ceremony.
Bapco Energies CEO Mark Thomas, right, said the new project will be an ‘important milestone’ in the Bahrain National Energy Strategy. Image: ACWA Power.

Saudi developer ACWA Power and Bahraini state-owned energy company Bapco Energies have signed a joint development agreement to build a 2.8GW solar plant in Saudi Arabia, to be co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project will be built over “several phases”, according to ACWA Power, and power generated at the project will be transmitted to Bapco Energies. The companies did not provide further details on the technical specification of the project, or timelines for construction, but noted that it will be built in the country’s Eastern Province.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“This joint agreement with Bapco Energies is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and our shared commitment to a sustainable and secure energy future,” said Raad Al Saady, vice chairman and managing director of ACWA Power. The news follows the announcement of another large-scale solar project to be built in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province with international backers, the 2GW Al Sadawi project, suggesting considerable international interest in adding to the region’s solar sector.

ACWA Power has also started work at a number of other solar projects this year, most notably the Al Kahfah, the Ar Rass 2 and SAAD 2 projects, with a combined capacity of 2.7GW, which sourced modules and trackers from Chinese and Spanish companies, respectively.

While Bapco Energies CEO Mark Thomas said the new project will be an “important milestone” in the Bahrain National Energy Strategy—a plan to cut emissions by 30% by 2035 and reach net-zero emissions by 2060—the news comes just two days after Bapco Energies held a ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of the Bapco Modernisation Project.

Described by the company as “the largest energy investment in the history of the Kingdom of Bahrain,” this initiative increased daily oil production at the company’s sole oil refinery from 265,000 barrels per day to 380,000 barrels per day.

acwa power, bapco energies, middle east, projects, saudi arabia, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

The Serra da Babilônia hybrid power plant in Brazil.

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

December 9, 2025
Equinor has started commercial operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project in the Brazilian state of Bahia.
A BayWa solar project in the UK.

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

December 5, 2025
BayWa r.e. has sold two of its UK solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 89.9MW, to global asset management firm Capital Dynamics
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

December 5, 2025
Origis Energy has raised US$265 million in finance from Advantage Capital to support the development of a 305MW solar PV portfolio in the US.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

December 5, 2025
WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh BESS Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.
Xcel Energy transmission infrastructure.
Premium

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

December 5, 2025
In November, the Colorado PUC ordered utility Xcel Energy to provide higher-quality information, and introduce flexible tariffs.
Image: ACE Power.

Australia generates over 5,000GWh of electricity from renewables in November 2025

December 4, 2025
Australia generated 5,271GWh of utility-scale solar PV and wind power in November 2025, a 28% increase from the same period last year.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

News

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Features, Guest Blog

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

News

Colombia launches solar PV arm, targets 650MW portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA