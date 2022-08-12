Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Africa & Middle East

Latest

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

News

More than a third of Indian Discoms downgraded in latest assessment as sector debts tops US$13 billion

News

How UK solar can become a 40GW+ market by 2030

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

News

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

News

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
After the first half of 2022, ACWA Power has a portfolio of 15.7GW of renewables assets in different stages. Image: ACWA Power.

Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power posted strong H1 2022 results as it continues to divert its portfolio to renewables and low-carbon technologies.

The company reported an operating income of SAR1,153 million (US$307.46 million) during the first half of 2022, an 8.6% year-on-year increase, with a reported net profit of SAR542 million in H1 2022, a 21% year-on-year increase.

The company has been active during H1 2022 and has received preferred bidder status on two floating PV plants in Indonesia with a total capacity of 110MWac and has signed several power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Saudi Arabia – one for a 91MW PV plant and a second for the 700MW Ar Rass project with a 25-year PPA.

The renewables developer is also preparing a solar bid for a tender in Uzbekistan with a total capacity of 500MW.

Moreover, the renewables developer has expanded its commitment in green hydrogen by signing a joint development agreement with Oman’s energy group OQ and Air Products towards a multi-billion dollar investment for a green ammonia production facility in Oman.

The Saudi company has also signed a US$900 million limited notice to proceed agreement in relation to the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia it is working on in partnership with NEOM and Air Products.

Paddy Padmanathan, vice-chairman and CEO at ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power’s financial performance in the first six months demonstrates that our develop-invest-operate-optimise model is continuing to deliver robust results, even in unsettled times. We have grown in line with expectations, working diligently to mitigate geopolitical and global financial and supply chain disruptions.”

The company’s current portfolio consists of 67 projects in operation, construction or advanced development in 13 countries at the end of June 2022, with a total capacity of 42.7GW of which more than a third (15.7GW) came from renewables assets.

It expects several financial closes during the second half of 2022 that will lead to higher development and construction management fees.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
acwa power, financial results, floating pv, indonesia, oman, power purchase agreement, saudi arabia, uzbekistan

Read Next

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

August 11, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has bounced back from a difficult 2021 by posting strong Q2 2022 financial results mainly due to its acquisition of STI Norland, while upcoming tailwinds could buoy its performance further still moving through the year.

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

August 10, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

August 9, 2022
The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could bolster opportunities for Clearway Energies, according to Roth Capital Partners.

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

August 9, 2022
Renewables developer and operator Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started the construction of a 196MW solar PV plant in London, Ohio.

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

August 8, 2022
Energy technology company AES Corporation is still on track to reach its target of 4.5-5.5GW in long-term renewables and energy storage contracts in 2022, having already signed 1,618MW in the year to date, according the firm’s Q2 financial report.

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

August 4, 2022
Following strong demand in the US market for residential solar, US solar installer Sunrun increased its customer additions by more than in Q1 and posted better-than-expected financial results, while still making a loss.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

Origami’s steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022