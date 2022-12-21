Adani Solar produces India’s ‘first’ large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot, aims for 2GW of capacity by end of 2023

The new manufacturing line will produce silicon ingots exclusively for Adani Solar’s wafers, cells and modules. Image: Adani Solar.

Adani Solar, the solar PV manufacturing and research arm of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has produced India’s “first” large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot.

The new manufacturing line will produce silicon ingots exclusively for Adani Solar’s wafers, cells and modules.

Produced in the Mundra facility, Adani Solar will be capable of producing M10 and G12 wafers, according to Puneet Gupta, the company’s chief technical officer.

As the initial production has already started, the company aims to add 2GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023, before scaling up to 10GW by 2025. Meanwhile the company had already reached its first gigawatt capacity of silicon-based cell and module production in 2016 which reached 4GW of annual production capacity of solar PV cells and modules in 2022.

Puneet Gupta, CTO at Adani Solar, said: “Our chairman’s vision is ambitious, and we are fully committed to achieving accelerated growth in this business by establishing a fully integrated and comprehensive ecosystem of 10GW solar PV manufacturing – an ecosystem that not only is vertically integrated but also hosts all ancillary units in the same geography.”

In the future, the company aims to backward integrate the production of metallurgical grade silicon from quartz, added Gupta.

Adani Solar is a part of Adani New Industries – a subsidiary of Adani Group – which was set up in January 2022 to focus on areas of manufacturing solar equipment and producing green hydrogen.