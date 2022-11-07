Subscribe
Group Licence
News

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

News

World Bank provides funding to repurpose South African coal plant using renewables and storage

News

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Canada introducing ITC for solar PV, energy storage and low-carbon hydrogen

News

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

News

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

Asian Development Bank to support 2GW of solar and energy storage in Cambodia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The IRA will be a “source of substantial future market growth”, according to AES Corporation. Image: AES.

Energy technology company AES Corporation has signed 1.6GW of renewables power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 3.2GW this year.

With those long-term contracts, the company brings its backlog of renewable projects under PPA to 11.2GW – with solar accounting for 42% of total capacity – which is expected to be operational through 2025, for the vast majority of projects, according to Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO.

From the 11.2GW backlog, the company has 5.1GW of projects under construction, leading the company to double its renewables workforce in the US, according to Gluski.

“I think we’ve done a very good job of managing the solar panel supply, which has been very turbulent. We’ve had no delays this year due to solar panels. We have already most of the solar panels that we need for 2023,” said Gluski during a conference call.

So far this year the US-headquartered firm signed 3.2GW of renewables and energy storage PPAs, of which nearly half (1.6GW) of solar, wind and energy storage is located in the US. The company has set a target of 4.5-5.5GW of long-term contract PPAs of renewables for 2022.

Stephen Coughlin, AES executive vice president and CFO, said: “Our proven business model of signing long-term contracts with investment grade commercial and industrial customers continues to deliver strong and resilient financial results even while volatile macroeconomic conditions persist globally.”

Moreover, during Q3 2022 the company started construction on 1.9GW of new projects, while 500MW of renewable plants were completed.

The company has increased the pipeline of potential future renewable projects to 64GW, 80% of which (51GW) will be located in the US in order to address the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that will be a “source of substantial future market growth”.

As the company expects the IRA to accelerate the demand for renewables and standalone storage, AES was among the US companies to form a consortium committed to spend US$6 billion on purchasing 6-7GW of solar modules to encourage domestic manufacturing in the country.

The company expects to receive its first supplies from the consortium in 2024, according to Coughlin during the company’s Q3 2022 earnings conference call.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium at the RE+ trade show last September, AES said it had gotten a “head start” in the race to deploy renewables in the US but more was needed to unlock US deployment.

Furthermore, the energy company posted revenues of US$3,627 million during Q3 2022, up from US$3,036 million in Q3 2021.

During the first nine-months of the year the company’s revenue ended at US$9,557 million, increasing from US$8,371 in the corresponding period last year.

Due to the strong results recorded in Q3 2022, the company expects its full year 2022 adjusted EPS to be near the high end of its guidance range of US$1.55-1.65.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
aes corporation, financial results, Inflation Reduction Act, power purchase agreements, ppa, us solar

Read Next

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

November 7, 2022
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to commission at least 10GW of clean energy projects in the next three years, leveraging its newly acquired US solar businesses.
PV Tech Premium

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

November 4, 2022
Toledo Solar is looking into expanding its manufacturing capacity in Europe, with an initial annual capacity of 400MW of thin-film modules.

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

November 3, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec targets to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity for new renewable power plants through 2027.

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

November 3, 2022
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Module assembly company Mission Solar Energy to increase US manufacturing to 1GW

November 3, 2022
US-based PV module manufacturer Mission Solar Energy will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 1GW in the US to meet industry demands for 2023 and beyond.

Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays

November 3, 2022
The CEO of US solar installer Sunrun has called for faster action to reduce import delays that continue to impact the country’s PV industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

News

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022