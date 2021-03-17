Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

News

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

News

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The plant features trackers at different heights to test the impact of shading on crop growth. Image: Werner Slocum, NREL.

A Colorado PV park that is said to be the largest agrophotovoltaic research project in the US has been completed with trackers from Solar FlexRack.

The 1.2MW Jack’s Solar Garden installation sits on five acres of farmland and was designed and built by employee-owned cooperative Namasté Solar.

Namasté used Solar FlexRack’s TDP Solar Trackers due to their smart backtracking, which reduces shading across rows and increases energy production, as well as to help overcome the challenge of installing the trackers at different heights to test the impact of various amounts of shade and sunlight on crop growth.

The company opted for the trackers due to their “efficiency, accuracy and versatility, especially given the complex and varied needs of this project”, said Ryan Turnbull, senior commercial project manager at Namasté.

In partnership with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Colorado State University and the University of Arizona, the project will be used to study how best to grow wildflowers, grass, pollinator habitats, as well as crops such as carrots, onions, tomatoes and squash that will be planted this season under the array.

To avoid overly compacting native soil, which could limit the planting of certain species, Namasté Solar avoided the use of gravel and maintained strict drive lanes for heavy equipment.

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, has to date completed more than 2.5GW of PV racking installations across 40 US states and five countries globally.

The company last year expanded its operations in the north east of the US to take advantage of the increasing amount of PV plants that are being developed with trackers.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
agrophotovoltaics, colorado, Namasté Solar, national renewable energy laboratory, nrel, solar flexrack, trackers

Read Next

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

March 12, 2021
Technology company Nextracker and Northern States Metals Company have settled a patent infringement lawsuit concerning the latter’s solar energy business, Solar FlexRack.

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

March 1, 2021
Xcel Energy has announced plans to double its renewables and battery storage capacity in Colorado by 2030, as the utility progresses with efforts to reach 100% carbon-free electricity generation across its service area by 2050.

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

February 22, 2021
Four new approvals this year add to growing list of 210mm-compatible products as solar industry adopts large-area modules.

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

February 10, 2021
Enel Green Power has begun a new programme to explore how to successfully integrate arable and pastoral farming activities alongside large-scale solar PV projects.

Solar cheapest form of new power in major markets as new tech drives costs lower, states WoodMac

January 21, 2021
Solar is now cheapest form of new electricity in a host of international markets, driven by cost reductions and growth of bifaciality, large-area solar modules and trackers.
PV Tech Premium

Solar project design and the age of the large-format module

January 19, 2021
The introduction of large-format modules promises to pose both benefits and challenges to developers. Christopher West, head of central engineering at Solarcentury, explores the many considerations PV designers must bear in mind now large-area modules are on the market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer