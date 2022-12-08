Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind

The green hydrogen will supply both the industrial and heavy-duty transportation markets. Image: RWE Renewables.

Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind.

With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.

Green hydrogen produced at the facility will supply the industrial and heavy-duty transportation markets, with Air Products serving as the exclusive off-taker and marketer of the green hydrogen under a 30-year contract.

Seifi Ghasemi, president and CEO at Air Products, said: “The new facility in Texas will be, by far, the largest mega-scale clean hydrogen production facility in the US to use wind and sun as energy sources.”

AES continues to increase its pipeline of potential future renewable projects in the US with 51GW up until the end of Q3 2022.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium at the RE+ trade show in September, AES said it had gotten a “head start” in the race to deploy renewables in the US but more was needed to unlock US deployment.