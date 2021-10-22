Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Alight to build Sweden’s largest solar farms, signs PPAs

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects
Europe

Latest

Alight to build Sweden’s largest solar farms, signs PPAs

News

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

News

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

News

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Statkraft scenario calls for greater climate action with green hydrogen a crucial component

News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

Hawaiian Electric seeks solar-plus-storage in next procurement round

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Two of the farms are expected to be completed in 1H 2023, while the final one is to come online in 2Q 2022. Image: Alight

Alight has signed agreements to build three solar parks in Sweden that according to the company will be the largest in Sweden once built with a total installed capacity of 90MW.

The solar parks will be owned, built and operated by Alight, which has recently bolstered its team with the appointment of two new department heads.

Sustainable food company Axfood has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 40MW solar park that will provide 40GWh, while industrial group Axel Johnson AB and its associated companies have signed a PPA for a 30MW solar park that will provide 30GWh. These two parks are expected to be completed in 1H 2023.  

Previously, food conglomerate Martin & Servera signed a PPA with Alight for a 18MW solar project to cover 40% of its operations. The plant is currently under construction with a completion date of Q2 2022 and will provide roughly 19GWh.  

Axel Johnson and co will buy all the electricity produced for at least ten years at a fixed price to protect themselves against volatility in the electricity market. Its president and CEO, Mia Livfors, said the announcement marked a “significant leap forward for the Swedish market for large-scale solar energy”.

“I hope other corporations get inspired and realize the benefits of taking full control of their energy consumption while creating more renewable energy through their own sites,” said Alight CEO Harald Överholm.

Installed solar in Sweden is now over 1GW after the country saw surprising growth over the past few years, with 400MW installed in 2020 alone. Indeed, BayWa r.e. will construct a PV facility in Sweden with a capacity of at least 100MWp, as the renewables developer eyes a significant solar expansion in the country.

The length of contracts for Axfood and Martin & Servera were not disclosed.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
alight energy, ppa, sweden

Read Next

Pfizer signs VPPA with Vesper Energy to clean up North America operations

October 20, 2021
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has signed a 310MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Texan renewable energy company Vesper Energy under a 15-year agreement.

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

October 15, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has urged member states to accelerate solar deployment in order to tackle Europe’s rising electricity prices and has released a ‘toolbox’ to address the short-term impact of prices and strengthen resilience against future shocks

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

October 14, 2021
Europe’s most competitive renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) offers rose 8% quarter-on-quarter as Europe’s worsening energy crisis bites, according to US firm LevelTen Energy’s Q3 2021 PPA Price Index report.

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

October 14, 2021
Lightsource BP has launched a 300MW solar project in Colorado that will “largely” power a local steel mill in what the company has said is a world's first

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

September 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest appointment news from across the world, including new hires from Alight Energy, Meteocontrol, NTR and EY-Parthenon

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

September 23, 2021
Arizonan utility Salt River Project (SRP) and renewables company Clēnera have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the CO Bar Solar project that is expected to deliver between 440-480MW of power

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021