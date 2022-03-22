Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables firms ‘risk talent exodus’ amid skills shortage fears

News

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

News

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

News

Solar install surge critical to lowest-cost decarbonisation pathway for Central America

News

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
ArcelorMittal’s JV in India signed an off-take for 250MW of the partnership with Greenko. Image: ArcelorMittal.

Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal has partnered with Indian renewable company Greenko Group to develop a 975MW ’round the clock’ wind and solar project in India.

The project will be built in Andhra Pradesh and is expected to be fully operational by mid-2024. It will be funded (around US$600 million) and owned by ArcelorMittal, with Greenko taking care of its construction and providing capacity from a pumped hydro energy storage facility to accompany the wind and solar generation.

Part of the energy power from the project will be allotted to the steel maker’s joint venture in India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), which is to sign a 25-year off-take agreement to purchase 250MW of renewable electricity from the project.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said: “Large amounts of green energy are one of the key foundations for both a net zero economy and a decarbonised steel industry.”

Last February, a 7.4GW electrolysis capacity green hydrogen hub in Spain was launched with ArcelorMittal as one of the partners of the project to purchase green hydrogen that will help produce green steel.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
andhra pradesh, arcelormittal, greenko, india, partnership, round the clock, solar and wind, utility-scale solar

Read Next

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

March 21, 2022
India’s expanded production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing could be altered to encourage more domestic PV players to participate.

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

March 18, 2022
Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has signed a new contract to supply US solar and storage developer Origis Energy with 400MW of its shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules.
PV Tech Premium

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

March 18, 2022
A high court in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has ruled that state distribution companies (Discoms) must honour the power purchase agreements (PPA) they signed with electricity producers and settle any debts within six weeks in a move with potentially huge significance for the country’s solar sector.

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

March 17, 2022
Last month, PV Tech and ‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar co-hosted a webinar which explored the benefits of TOPCon PV modules in relation to utility-scale solar LCOE. Here, JinkoSolar’s Roberto Murgioni TÜV NORD’s Shawee Wei answer some of our attendee’s most popular questions.

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

March 16, 2022
In a significant ruling for the Indian renewables market, a high court in the state of Andhra Pradesh has ruled that state distribution utilities (Discoms) must pay renewable companies the terms they agreed to when they signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) within six weeks.

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

March 14, 2022
India is set to double its solar module manufacturing capacity in the next two years, with the sector boosted by government support schemes and new entrants exploring the market, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021