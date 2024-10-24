Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

The deal is Arctech’s latest investment in its global tracker business, following the signing of new orders for 6GW of trackers in India alone, in the first half of 2024, and 3.7GW of trackers in the Middle East. Last year, Arctech signed another deal with the China Energy Engineering Group, to supply 1GW of trackers to two projects in Uzbekistan.

These deals have underpinned the company’s recent strong financial performance, which include half-year sales of CNY3.4 billion (US$471.6 million)—well in excess of the CNY1.9 billion (US$226.7 million) reported in the first half of 2023—as Archtech has sought to expand its international business consistently.

The news is also a positive development for the Haden project in particular, and the Saudi Arabian solar sector in general. This week, the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) confirmed a shortlist of bidders for its most recent public solar PV capacity tender, which aims to add 3.6GW of new solar capacity to the country’s renewable energy sector.

The national government is aiming for clean energy to account for half of its total energy mix by the end of the decade, as part of its Vision 2030 initiative, and solar power is expected to contribute to the majority of this new power generation capacity.