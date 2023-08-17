Arctech to supply 1GW trackers to two projects in Uzbekistan

The two projects will add 2,300GWh of electricity annually,

“This project is the first large-scale new energy project implemented by Chinese enterprises in Central Asia after the China-Central Asia Summit. Together, we aim to be instrumental in shaping Central Asia’s new energy landscape,” said Lin Xiaodan, senior vice president of CEEC.

Since the beginning of this year, Arctech has secured several projects in multiple countries. It signed an agreement to provide 242MW worth of solar trackers for an upcoming facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan, and announced the news to provide 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers for a project in Saudi Arabia in April.