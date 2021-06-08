Solar Media
News

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

News

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: US could create 600,000 renewables and energy storage jobs by 2030

News

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

News

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News
Allen Cao, the General Manager of Arctech’s International Business and Donghai Li, Vice President, of Rodina’s global supply chain. Image: Arctech.

Solar tracker maker Arctech has signed a deal with Ukrainian-headquartered energy company Rodina to supply 1GW of trackers for its global project portfolio.

The solar tech company will supply trackers to Rodina’s projects in North America, Central Asia and Eastern Europe over the next two years, and both companies will work together on operations and maintenance (O&M) services on future projects.

Allen Cao, general manager of Arctech’s International Business, said: “Both of us will take the advantage of each other’s strengths and expertise and work together to explore more business models in order to speed up the business expansion worldwide.”

By the end of 2020, Arctech had supplied roughly 32GW of tracking and racking systems to solar assets in 40 countries, and is ranked as the fourth largest tracking manufacturer globally by analysts IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie.

The partnership between the two entities was announced in the wake of the solar manufacturing exhibition SNEC 2021 in Shanghai last week, where the company showcased its recently UL3703 certified SkySmart II tracker and launched a wireless seasonal tilted mounting system.

PV Tech spoke to Arctech’s president of global business, Guy Rong, at the conference to learn more about the company’s product portfolio. You can watch the interview in the video below.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Subscribe to Newsletter

