Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

Allen Cao, the General Manager of Arctech’s International Business and Donghai Li, Vice President, of Rodina’s global supply chain. Image: Arctech.

Solar tracker maker Arctech has signed a deal with Ukrainian-headquartered energy company Rodina to supply 1GW of trackers for its global project portfolio.

The solar tech company will supply trackers to Rodina’s projects in North America, Central Asia and Eastern Europe over the next two years, and both companies will work together on operations and maintenance (O&M) services on future projects.

Allen Cao, general manager of Arctech’s International Business, said: “Both of us will take the advantage of each other’s strengths and expertise and work together to explore more business models in order to speed up the business expansion worldwide.”

By the end of 2020, Arctech had supplied roughly 32GW of tracking and racking systems to solar assets in 40 countries, and is ranked as the fourth largest tracking manufacturer globally by analysts IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie.

The partnership between the two entities was announced in the wake of the solar manufacturing exhibition SNEC 2021 in Shanghai last week, where the company showcased its recently UL3703 certified SkySmart II tracker and launched a wireless seasonal tilted mounting system.

PV Tech spoke to Arctech’s president of global business, Guy Rong, at the conference to learn more about the company’s product portfolio. You can watch the interview in the video below.