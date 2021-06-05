SNEC Live 2021: Day three

Welcome back to PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, on this third and final day of the exhibition.

We’re continuing to document all of the products, demonstrations and insight from the show floor today, building on our live blogs from days one and two.

This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to check in regularly as PV Tech provides you live coverage from the second day of the show.

14:30 CST / 07:30 BST / 02:30 ET – Tailored solutions for an international inverter market

Apollo Chai, international marketing director, speaks to PV Tech about how Goodwe is tailoring its inverter products for international markets.

14:15 CST / 07:15 BST / 02:15 ET – Goodwe’s inverter range garnering attention

We stopped by Goodwe’s booth yesterday to see what the inverter supplier was exhibiting

L-R: Goodwe’s utility-scale inverters on display at SNEC 2021. The Goodwe team welcoming PV Tech to the company’s booth, which attracts visitors on day two of the exhibition. Apollo Chai, international marketing director at Goodwe, speaks to PV Tech. All images copyright PV Tech.

14:00 CST / 07:00 BST / 02:00 ET – Tongwei kickstarts day three

We start today’s proceedings with a visit to Tongwei’s booth. Zhengxin Liu, director of Tongwei Solar’s research institute of PV, talks us through the high efficiency cells on display at this year’s exhibition







L-R: Large-format modules are everywhere at SNEC 2021, and Tongwei’s booth is no exception as the company displays a 705W PV module Tongwei’s booth attracts attention, and Tongwei’s Zhengxin Liu speaks to PV Tech. All images copyright PV Tech.