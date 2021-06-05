Solar Media
News

SNEC Live 2021: Day three

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Grids, Inverters, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

SNEC Live 2021: Day three

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News
Welcome back to PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, on this third and final day of the exhibition.

We’re continuing to document all of the products, demonstrations and insight from the show floor today, building on our live blogs from days one and two.

This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to check in regularly as PV Tech provides you live coverage from the second day of the show.

14:30 CST / 07:30 BST / 02:30 ET – Tailored solutions for an international inverter market

Apollo Chai, international marketing director, speaks to PV Tech about how Goodwe is tailoring its inverter products for international markets.

14:15 CST / 07:15 BST / 02:15 ET – Goodwe’s inverter range garnering attention

We stopped by Goodwe’s booth yesterday to see what the inverter supplier was exhibiting

  • SNEC Goodwe 4
  • SNEC Goodwe 3
  • SNEC Goodwe 2
  • SNEC Goodwe 1

L-R: Goodwe’s utility-scale inverters on display at SNEC 2021. The Goodwe team welcoming PV Tech to the company’s booth, which attracts visitors on day two of the exhibition. Apollo Chai, international marketing director at Goodwe, speaks to PV Tech. All images copyright PV Tech.

14:00 CST / 07:00 BST / 02:00 ET – Tongwei kickstarts day three

We start today’s proceedings with a visit to Tongwei’s booth. Zhengxin Liu, director of Tongwei Solar’s research institute of PV, talks us through the high efficiency cells on display at this year’s exhibition

  • SNEC Tongwei 3
  • SNEC Tongwei 2
  • SNEC Tongwei 1

L-R: Large-format modules are everywhere at SNEC 2021, and Tongwei’s booth is no exception as the company displays a 705W PV module Tongwei’s booth attracts attention, and Tongwei’s Zhengxin Liu speaks to PV Tech. All images copyright PV Tech.

goodwe, live blog, snec 2021, solar inverters, tongwei

