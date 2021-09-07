Solar Media
News

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News

WTO rejects China’s challenge to US Section 201 solar tariffs

News

ACWA Power has IPO approved by Saudi market authority

News
Arctech products on display at SNEC 2021 earlier this year. Image: PV Tech.

Tracker manufacturer Arctech has secured a 2.1GW supply deal with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the Al Dhafra PV2 PV plant in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will see Arctech provide its flagship SkySmart II trackers, which the company said will be able to cope with high temperatures and a harsh environment at the project site.

Under construction around 35km south of Abu Dhabi city, the 2GW Al Dhafra park is being developed by a consortium made up of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower. The group posted the winning US$0.0135/kWh tariff for the project last year – a world record-low price at the time.

The plant, featuring 4 million modules, will supply power to Emirates Water and Electricity Company and is expected to be complete next year.

It is one of four PV projects in the United Arab Emirates that are set to drive the country’s increase in solar capacity to around 8.5GW by the end of 2025, according to research published earlier this year.

The tracker supply deal also saw Arctech and CMEC sign an agreement that will see the two companies strengthen their corporation on new energy projects.

Recent months have seen Arctech secure a deal to provide 1GW of trackers to Ukrainian company Rodina as well as to supply a large-scale solar project in Hebei Province, China.

abu dhabi, arctech, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, components, supply deal, trackers, uae, united arab emirates

