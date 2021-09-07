Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

Arctech products on display at SNEC 2021 earlier this year. Image: PV Tech.

Tracker manufacturer Arctech has secured a 2.1GW supply deal with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the Al Dhafra PV2 PV plant in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will see Arctech provide its flagship SkySmart II trackers, which the company said will be able to cope with high temperatures and a harsh environment at the project site.

Under construction around 35km south of Abu Dhabi city, the 2GW Al Dhafra park is being developed by a consortium made up of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower. The group posted the winning US$0.0135/kWh tariff for the project last year – a world record-low price at the time.

The plant, featuring 4 million modules, will supply power to Emirates Water and Electricity Company and is expected to be complete next year.

It is one of four PV projects in the United Arab Emirates that are set to drive the country’s increase in solar capacity to around 8.5GW by the end of 2025, according to research published earlier this year.

The tracker supply deal also saw Arctech and CMEC sign an agreement that will see the two companies strengthen their corporation on new energy projects.

Recent months have seen Arctech secure a deal to provide 1GW of trackers to Ukrainian company Rodina as well as to supply a large-scale solar project in Hebei Province, China.