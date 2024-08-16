Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

By George Heynes
New Technology, Markets & Finance
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

News

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

News

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

News

PVH to provide trackers for 157MW Viranşehir solar project in Turkey

News

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

News

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
AEMC predicts that around one in six free-standing Australian homes has solar PV modules installed. Image: Sunpower.

The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is set to integrate new rules surrounding consumer energy resources (CER) to allow consumers to exercise greater control over their energy use, which could expand solar PV’s role in the electricity mix.

The new rules aim to enhance the contribution of CERs, which refers to smaller-scale energy resources owned by customers—such as solar modules, battery storage units and electric vehicles (EVs)—in an effort to aid the country’s energy transition.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The rules, created in response to a request from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), will introduce several changes. One such change will allow large customers to engage multiple energy service providers at their premises “more easily” to manage and obtain more value from their CER.

Energy service providers for small and large customers will also be able to separate and manage ‘flexible’ CER, including EV chargers and batteries, from passive loads, such as fridges and lights, in the energy market. AEMC stated that this will lead to more product and service options for consumers.

The final change will enable market participants to use in-built measurement capability in services, such as EV chargers and smart streetlights, eliminating the need for separate meters. 

AEMC’s changes come as the Australian think tank Race for 2030 called on the federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society. Indeed, the organisation claimed that the distributed energy revolution is estimated to be worth at least A$20-30 billion (US$13-20 billion) over the coming decades and potentially up to A$100 billion (US$66 billion).

The AEMC also sees the potential of CER and a distributed energy sector. The commission claims that it can help reduce overall system costs, improve reliability and achieve a secure, low-emissions energy supply for all consumers.

Uptake is also set to increase, with AEMC predicting that around one in six free-standing Australian homes has solar PV modules installed, and expecting this figure to rise to one in two by 2040. AEMC also predicts that by 2030, at least one in eight households will have a battery or EV or both. By 2050, that number is expected to rise to one in four.

Creating the correct market signals could help support CER integration into the wider energy system. Anna Collyer, chair of the AEMC, believes the rule changes will help unlock “substantial benefits from flexible CER”.

“A range of studies has estimated the net benefit of effective integration and coordination of CER to be up to A$6.3 billion by 2040,” Collyer said.

“If these resources are integrated well, the power system will operate more smoothly, and consumers and industry will enjoy the benefits of cheaper supply. We are committed to reforms that pave the way for the innovation required to meet the challenge of integrating CER, knowing that if we do nothing, all consumers will face higher costs.”

CERs could help stabilise NEM after coal withdrawal

Another key aspect of CERs is their potential to provide additional stabilisation to the National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans Australia’s east and south coasts.

Previous coverage by PV Tech indicates that coal is expected to be fully withdrawn from Australia’s grids by 2038. The AEMO has stated before that grid investment must increase to ensure large-scale renewable energy generators can fill the gap left by coal.

Because of this, in late July 2024, the AEMC introduced a new draft determination proposing to enable virtual power plants (VPPs) to compete directly with large-scale generators in the energy market. This would be achieved by enabling aggregated CERs to be scheduled and dispatchable in the NEM.

The AEMC cited that price-responsive small resources, such as backup generators and solar PV, could, therefore, respond to changes in spot prices. This would also contribute to a decentralised energy system.

The inclusion of CERs would result in cost savings of around A$834 million (US$552.1 million) between 2027 and 2050 while also further incentivising the uptake of small-scale solar PV installations.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aemc, aemo, australia, battery storage, cer, consumer energy, grid stability, nem, pv modules, solar pv, vpp

Read Next

The project's solar element will comprise 140,000 single-axis tracking modules, 13 inverters, and a co-located battery energy storage system. Image: Ethical Power.

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

August 16, 2024
Genesis Energy has added a 127MWp solar PV project to its portfolio, with the goal of securing 500MW of grid-scale solar by 2028.
NorSun manufacturing plant

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

August 16, 2024
Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun will supply Heliene, a Canadian solar PV manufacturer, with US-made silicon wafers for its annual requirements from 2026.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.
The last twelve months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

August 14, 2024
The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024