Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

News

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

News

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

Solar suds: Enel Green Power signs 15-year PPA with Colombian brewery

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

News

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

News

Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

News

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Edify Energy’s 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar PV in order to reach net zero by 2050, according to a new report entitled Net Zero Australia by the universities of Melbourne, Queensland and Princeton.

The acceleration will be most notable in the next decade, when solar PV installed capacity will need to reach 654GW by 2040, a huge increase on the 98GW needed by 2030.

The 1.9TW of solar PV capacity in 2050 will primarily be driven by export opportunities, and will increase electricity generation eight to 15 times current levels, the report noted, adding that “Australia has the resources to build a new clean export industry as coal and gas exports decline”.

Large-scale solar PV plants will support the power exports and will be complemented with energy storage, while new transmission lines will be needed to ship power to where it is needed most in the vast country that is Australia.

One such project is being developed by Sun Cable, which has aims to export up to 20GW of solar generation from Australia to Singapore, with construction on the project scheduled to start in 2024 and be fully operational by 2029.

Moreover, regions such as Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland will be the focus for most of the solar PV additions. Solar PV will also do much of the heavy lifting when it comes to Australia’s transition to net zero, with wind power expected to add just 180GW of power generation by 2050. The report added that rooftop solar will play a significant role in Australia’s decarbonisation.

Robin Batterham, chair of the Net Zero Australia steering committee, said: “Our findings show there’s no two ways about it – to meet net zero by 2050, Australia must transform. Major and long-term investment is required in new renewable generation, electricity transmission, hydrogen supply chains, and more. New skills and training is needed to capitalise on Australia’s clean energy potential.”

Moreover, in order to accommodate the addition of more than 2TW of renewable energy generation, between 60-130GW expansion of inter-regional electricity transmission will be required.

Last June, The Australian Energy Market Operator called for a AU$12 billion investment in the National Electricity Market’s (NEM) grid infrastructure in order to accommodate the growth of renewable generation in the country.

The decarbonisation of the country will require up to 1.3 million new workers with technical skills, mostly in the northern regions of the country, with recruitment figures impacted by the level of clean energy power exports the country is able to achieve.

Long seen as climate laggards and criticised for climate inaction, Australia’s relationship with renewables looks set to be transformed as the recently elected Labor government embarks on a different trajectory from the previous administration, expressing its desire to turn the country into a “renewables powerhouse”.

Australia has not legislated to reach net zero by 2050, but this might change as the Albanese’s government recently proposed legislation that would lock-in the country’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, large-scale solar, net zero, net zero australia, renewables export, transmission line, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

August 26, 2022
Utility giant Iberdrola will commission 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain in the coming months, with 12 projects already in construction.

RWE acquires 3GW solar pipeline in Poland

August 25, 2022
German utility RWE has acquired Polish developer Alpha Solar which has a solar project pipeline of nearly 3GW.

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

August 24, 2022
QatarEnergy has selected Samsung C&T as the EPC contractor for two large-scale solar PV plants in Qatar with a total capacity of 875MW.

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

August 24, 2022
Norfund and Norwegian pension company KLP have agreed to take a 49% stake in a 420MW solar PV plant in India developed by Enel.

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

August 23, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to add an extra US$110 billion in investment for utility-scale solar in the US by 2030, increasing the country's utility-scale deployment by more than 70GW.

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

August 17, 2022
Project developer Solar Attapeu Power Sole Company (SAPC) has broken ground on the first large-scale solar farm in Laos with a capacity of 50MW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

News

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

News

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

Features, Interviews

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022