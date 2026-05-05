Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australian utility-scale solar and wind generation up 24% year-on-year in April

By George Heynes
May 5, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Meta, EDP sign PPA for 250MW Arkansas solar PV project

News

Australian utility-scale solar and wind generation up 24% year-on-year in April

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar generation falls 4.6% in April as autumn conditions deepen

Features, Long Reads

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

News

How the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects solar aluminium sourcing

Features, Interviews

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

News

CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

News

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

News

How investment trends in US residential solar compare to Europe

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

ROSI to build PV module recycling plant in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The completed 204MW Edenvale solar project. Image: Eneos Corporation

Australia’s utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated a combined 4.7TWh in April 2026, up 24% from 3.8TWh in the same month last year, according to data from Rystad Energy.

The year-on-year increase follows March’s more modest 2% growth year-on-year, which saw combined generation reach 4.7TWh, reflecting improved wind conditions across the National Electricity Market (NEM) and continued capacity additions.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The April figures reveal a continued geographic concentration in performance, with Queensland and New South Wales dominating the utility solar rankings, while Queensland and Tasmania emerged as the standout performers for wind generation.

Image: Rystad Energy.

For utility-scale solar PV, the top five best-performing assets, in terms of AC capacity factor, were concentrated entirely in Queensland and New South Wales. ENEOS Group and Sojitz Corporation’s 204MW Edenvale Solar Park led the rankings with an AC capacity factor of 33.1%, followed by METKA’s 110MW Moura Solar Farm at 32.8% and ACEN Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Stage 2 at 32.6%.

These capacity factors represent a modest improvement from March’s leaders, when Hana Financial Investment’s Columboola solar PV power plant achieved an AC capacity factor of 32.4%, reflecting the seasonal transition into autumn.

Queensland emerged as the standout state for combined utility solar and wind generation, delivering 1,256GWh comprising 678GWh from utility PV and 578GWh from wind. The state’s wind generation also jumped 112% year-on-year, reaching 578GWh in April 2026, up from 273GWh in April 2025.

The top-performing wind assets were all located in Queensland and Tasmania. Atmos Renewables and Palisade Investment Partners’ Granville Harbour Wind Farm led at 51.5% capacity factor, followed by Atmos Renewables’ Cattle Hill at 50.4% and Eurus Energy Holdings’ Kennedy Energy wind farm at 48%.

NEM wind generation reached 2.76TWh in April, up 33% from 2.08TWh in the same month last year, with wind generation increasing year-on-year across all NEM states.

Gas generation hits two-decade low

Beyond generation performance, April witnessed several developments signalling the accelerating transformation of Australia’s electricity sector.

NEM gas generation fell to 382GWh in April, down 49% from 745GWh in April 2025, marking the lowest monthly gas generation in over two decades as battery storage continues to displace gas during evening peak periods.

Queensland recorded a milestone in utility-scale battery storage, becoming the first NEM state to discharge over 100GWh in a single month. The performance reflects the growing role of battery storage in managing grid stability as the market transitions away from thermal generation.

NEM intraday spreads have collapsed as battery capacity ramps up. The average two-hour intraday spread was less than AU$110 (US$78.85) per MWh across all states except South Australia, which recorded AU$154 per MWh. However, April is typically a low-demand period in the Australian energy calendar.

Two battery projects commenced construction during the month: Alinta Energy’s 250MW/1GWh Reeves Plains battery in South Australia, which will be the state’s largest, and Hanwha Energy’s 100MW/200MWh Tangkam battery storage system in New South Wales.

Geoff Eldridge of consultancy Global Power Energy estimates that approximately 571GWh of renewable energy generation was curtailed across the NEM in April, comprising 316GWh of wind and 255GWh of solar.

Around 459GWh was curtailed during negative-price intervals, and 112GWh during positive-price intervals.

Victoria recorded the highest curtailment at 255GWh, followed by New South Wales at 122GWh, South Australia at 100GWh and Queensland at 95GWh. Tasmania recorded negligible curtailment.

The curtailment figures underscore the challenge facing Australia’s renewable energy sector as generation capacity continues to outpace grid infrastructure development. Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeded 7TWh across the NEM in 2025, underscoring the need for additional transmission capacity and energy storage to capture otherwise wasted renewable energy.

australia, curtailment, generation, nem, new south wales, queensland, renewables, rystad energy, utility-scale solar

Read Next

A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Solar generation falls 4.6% in April as autumn conditions deepen

May 5, 2026
April 2026 delivered a continuation of Australia's seasonal solar contraction as the NEM moved deeper into autumn.
European Energy's Lancaster solar project in Australia.

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

April 30, 2026
Australia's surging solar adoption has driven battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the National Electricity Market (NEM) to more than triple their daytime-to-evening energy shifting in the first quarter of 2026, according to AEMO's latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics report.
A solar PV project in Austria.

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

April 28, 2026
The US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund will expand renewable energy infrastructure across the Southwest Interconnected System (SWIS). 
Origin Energy's largest solar PV project is its proposed 900MW Yarrabee site in New South Wales. Image: Origin Energy.

Australia’s Origin Energy reports electricity sales growth driven by data centres

April 28, 2026
Data centres have emerged as the primary driver of electricity demand growth for utility Origin Energy in Australia.
Image: AEMO.

Australian Energy Market Commission proposes 20-year distribution planning framework to ease solar curtailment

April 24, 2026
The AEMC has released a draft rule to modernise distribution network planning in response to the rapid uptake of CERs.
Goldbeck Solar's Zwartowo 204MW solar PV plant in Poland has started providing balancing services

Polish 204MW solar PV plant begins balancing services, ‘first of its kind’ in country

April 23, 2026
The 204MW Zwartowo solar power plant has entered the Polish balancing energy market, a first in the country, according to German PV developer Goldbeck Solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power targets 10GW ingot-wafer capacity with US$685 million investment

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

First Solar sees ‘record’ sales and income growth in Q1 2026

News

How the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects solar aluminium sourcing

Features, Interviews

Solar drives battery storage surge as Australia’s NEM shifts 359MW from day to evening

News

CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA