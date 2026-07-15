Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Avantus, Clean Power Alliance sign PPA for 200MW solar PV, 800MWh BESS project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Avantus, Clean Power Alliance sign PPA for 200MW solar PV, 800MWh BESS project

News

Masdar hits financial close on 5.2GW/19GWh ‘round-the-clock’ solar-plus-storage project

News

Shell sells 5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Aditya Birla Renewables

News

IRENA: Renewables account for 31.7% of global electricity generation, solar generation up 29.7% year-on-year

News

SoWiTec announces insolvency due to excessive debt

News

Solar PV provides 25% of power generation across the EU in June

News

EnergyCo, Transgrid sign deal to unlock transmission capacity for 3.56GW of renewables and battery storage in Australia

News

Renewables still offer cheapest LCOE in the US as all prices rise – Lazard

News

The challenges and risks of AI adoption in the solar industry

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Turkey launches tender seeking 900MW solar PV, 1.5GW wind capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Avantus solar PV project.
Avantus expects to start construction at the Rexford 2 solar-plus-storage project next year, and begin commercial operations in May 2029. Image: Avantus.

US independent power producer (IPP) Avantus has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Clean Power Alliance (CPA) in California for the output of a 200MW solar PV project, with a 200MW/800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Avantus plans to begin construction at the Rexford 2 solar-plus-storage project in Tulare County, California, next year, and is aiming to begin commercial operations and the trading of power under the PPA in May 2029. Avantus will own and operate the project and sell power to the CPA, a not-for-profit electricity provider that serves more than three million residents and businesses in California. The companies estimate that the project will be able to meet the power demand of 84,000 Southern Californian homes.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“Rexford 2 is a sound investment in California’s clean energy future,” said CPA vice president of power supply Lindsay Descagnia. “This project provides a fixed long-term price, helping protect our customers from energy market volatility while delivering renewable energy and battery storage that can help meet demand when it matters most.”

While Avantus did not name the solar modules it plans to use at the project, it noted that it plans to use the Fluence Smartstack battery energy storage solution at the facility.

These batteries will use domestically manufactured steel and components, as the US looks to expand its domestic manufacturing capacity of a number of products and components in the clean energy sector; last month, Moustafa Ramadan and Joe Hennessy of PV Tech Market Research wrote a piece for PV Tech in which they outlined how the US has sought to expand manufacturing capacity of clean energy components beyond just solar PV modules.

The news follows Avantus’ closing of financing for its Aratina 2 solar-plus-storage project, also in California, through financiers BBVA, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Santander. The IPP has also signed a more conventional PPA for that project, agreeing to sell power generated to local utility Southern California Edison for 15 years.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
americas, Avantus, bess, california, clean power alliance, cpa, power purchase agreements, ppa, projects, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.

IRENA: Renewables account for 31.7% of global electricity generation, solar generation up 29.7% year-on-year

July 14, 2026
Renewable energy accounted for 31.7% of global electricity generation in 2024, with solar power contributing 2,105.8TWh, according to IRENA.
Image: EnergyCo.

EnergyCo, Transgrid sign deal to unlock transmission capacity for 3.56GW of renewables and battery storage in Australia

July 14, 2026
New South Wales (NSW) energy agency EnergyCo has executed a Project Development Deed with transmission operator Transgrid to upgrade a section of the grid between Jerilderie and Wagga Wagga in Australia.
A solar project in the US.

Renewables still offer cheapest LCOE in the US as all prices rise – Lazard

July 13, 2026
Renewables are the lowest-cost source of new energy generation in the US, despite increasing costs, according to Lazard.
Turkish energy and natural resources minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Turkey launches tender seeking 900MW solar PV, 1.5GW wind capacity

July 13, 2026
The Turkish government has launched a new tender seeking 900MW of new solar PV capacity and 1.5GW of new wind capacity.
SEIA’s compromise framework includes a carve-out for solar projects to be designated as Risk Category 2. Image: Avantus.

Avantus secures US$525 million financing for 184MW solar-plus-storage in California

July 13, 2026
Independent power producer (IPP) Avantus has closed a US$525 million financing package for its Aratina 2 solar-plus-storage project in Southern California, US.
. The projects are contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Southern California Edison. Image: Qcells.

Qcells completes EPC work on 372MWdc PV projects in Arizona

July 13, 2026
Qcells has completed EPC work on the 237MWdc Atlas V and 135MWdc Atlas VI solar projects in La Paz County, Arizona.
Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar hits financial close on 5.2GW/19GWh ‘round-the-clock’ solar-plus-storage project

News

EnergyCo, Transgrid sign deal to unlock transmission capacity for 3.56GW of renewables and battery storage in Australia

News

The challenges and risks of AI adoption in the solar industry

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Shell sells 5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Aditya Birla Renewables

News

JinkoSolar vice chairman and co-founder Chen Kangping resigns

News

Renewables still offer cheapest LCOE in the US as all prices rise – Lazard

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye