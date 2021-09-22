Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Off-Grid, Projects
Africa

Latest

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

News

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

News

Generac launches new microinverter line

News

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
UK headquartered BBOXX has deployed more than 500,000 solar home systems across Sub-Saharan Africa. Image: BBOXX

Access to off-grid electricity should be seen as a key mechanism to drive rural development and improve economic wellbeing and living standards in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), according to a new report by University College London’s (UCL) Engineering for International Development Centre and off-grid, pay-as-you go solar company BBOXX.

Entitled Off-Grid Energy and Economic Prosperity, the report highlights the need for governments and policymakers to prioritise off-gird solar as a means to sustainable economic development. Currently, more than 550 million people in SSA live without access to electricity, with the region having an electrification rate of just 47%, the lowest in the world. The pandemic has not only hamstrung efforts to improve on this figure but has also damaged regional economies’ growth rates.

Moving forward, off-grid electrification plays a vital role in extending electricity access to rural communities, improving economic resilience and recovering from the pandemic, said the report. It does so by reaching end users in remote locations, providing cost effective electrification options and supporting education and health services. The report referenced off-grid projects in Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, which have increased monthly incomes by US$35, more than half the average monthly GDP per capita, as an example of the potential of such systems.

It further underscored the relationship between off-grid solutions and economic growth, showing how off-grid electricity access can boost household income while reducing expenditure, generate employment across the entire value chain, trigger rural development by overcoming affordability hurdles and instill financial confidence through improved financial literacy and credit history.

The report makes three recommendations to governments looking to drive economic growth and resilience in the region through off-grid solutions:

  1. Focus on investment in the off-grid energy sector by designing supportive policy environments to ensure consumers struggling are met with leniency in bill payments or a reduction in energy costs. Subsidies and incentives for renewables are essential here.
  2. Develop policies that go beyond simply lighting homes and appliances, and instead focus on using electricity for commercial, agricultural or industrial activities. This can strengthen local value chains, diversify livelihoods and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.
  3. Create gender inclusive energy policies and incorporate women’s experiences into policymaking and project planning. Policies should focus on enhancing financial inclusion and access to productive economic activities to foster more inclusive economic growth.

“We have found extensive evidence of the irrefutable link between greater access to solar energy in off-grid communities in SSA and economic development and prosperity,” said Priti Parikh, associate professor at UCL and co-author of the report. “It is now vital that policies are developed and implemented on a local, national and inter-governmental level to ensure that off-grid solar energy remains front and centre.”

There is growing recognition that off-grid solutions have the potential to unlock growth in SSA, with utility giant EDF buying into BBOXX’s operations in Kenya and Togo over the past few years.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bboxx, off-grid, report, Sub-Saharan Africa, UCL

Read Next

Australia spending enough money on outdated oil and gas exploration to fund 2.5GW of renewables, says report

September 20, 2021
Australian companies plan to spend AUS$5.1 billion (US$3.7 billion) on offshore gas exploration over the next six years, which is enough to develop 2.5GW of renewables capacity and generate close to 5,000 jobs

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

August 30, 2021
Russian module and cell manufacturer Hevel Solar has constructed a 2.6MW off-grid solar-plus-diesel project in the Chukotka autonomous region on the east coast of Russia, which the company said is the first of its kind in the Russian Arctic zone

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

August 30, 2021
Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt has launched its second-generation off-grid inverter, featuring a solar input voltage of up to 250V.

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

August 23, 2021
Around 400GW of nameplate module manufacturing capacity and nearly 325GW of nameplate cell capacity could be online by the end of 2021, new forecasts from advisory firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has said.

AEMO releases report outlining five scenarios for Australia’s energy future

August 4, 2021
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has published a series of planning and forecasting publications under the 2021 Inputs, Assumptions and Scenarios (IASR) report that present five different visions of Australia's future

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

August 2, 2021
The amount of solar installed in the US in 2020 was 4000% higher than was installed in 2010, with 8,894MW of utility-scale solar projects being added, as corporate demand becomes almost on par with utilities

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021