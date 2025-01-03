Bboxx calls for more subsidy programmes to advance universal electrification initiative in 2025

Fastenakels: 2024 has been an extraordinary year of transformation and growth for Bboxx. One of the most defining moments was our headquarters move from London to Kigali, Rwanda. This step demonstrated our dedication to being an Africa-first company and now places us in the heart of the continent and closer to the communities we serve.

Another major highlight was the integration of artificial intelligence for the first time into our business operations and technological innovation in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). By embedding AI into our Bboxx Pulse platform, we’ve significantly enhanced our services to better meet the needs of our customers.

We’ve also deepened partnerships that scale our impact, most notably expanding our LPG Pay-As-You-Go clean cooking solutions in collaboration with TotalEnergies. This initiative has transformed access to clean, safe and affordable cooking methods, with a target of reaching one million more people across Rwanda.

What were the biggest hurdles or challenges for 2024 and why?

Sub-Saharan Africa’s wave of elections and political transitions this year have required careful navigation as we adjust to new governments and policies. High rates of inflation and the strengthening of the US dollar in 2024 also created strains on accessing funding in local currencies.

We’ve learnt that navigating these changes requires flexibility to ensure continuity in delivering impact to our customers. Despite these hurdles, our commitment to innovation and collaboration enabled us to adapt and continue making meaningful progress.

Looking ahead to 2025, what do you foresee as the biggest opportunities?

2025 holds great potential for Bboxx as we focus on doubling down in key markets like Nigeria and Rwanda. Expanding our footprint in these geographies will allow us to extend access to affordable, clean energy solutions and essential services to even more communities. We’re also continuing to roll out AI in enhancing the efficiency of our technology and optimising our operations.

Following our recent announcement of Bboxx’s first-ever insurance programme, which provides access to affordable, comprehensive insurance for hundreds of thousands of e-motorbike riders across Rwanda, we’re excited to see how this new initiative will transform Rwanda’s insurance landscape, and how it will benefit both riders and the planet as we further accelerate Rwanda’s E-mobility transition.

In 2025, Bboxx will continue to diversify its offerings and we will deliver even greater value to our customers.

What do you foresee as the biggest challenges on the horizon in 2025?

We anticipate ongoing challenges related to macroeconomic conditions, including persistent inflation, which may stretch financial resources across the sector. Geopolitical shifts, including policies from the incoming US administration, may also impact global priorities and funding flows, adding further uncertainty to the landscape. Despite these challenges, we are determined to advocate for Africa’s needs and advance our mission in championing the economic empowerment of the continent.

Another priority for us is ensuring that universal electrification remains at the top of the global agenda, especially in the wake of weak commitments made at COP29. Sustained advocacy and tangible action will be critical to ensure that we collectively drive onwards with SDG 7: ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

What would be the single most important thing that could happen in 2025 that would advance either your own organisation or the wider market?

The most impactful development in 2025 would be the widespread implementation and expansion of subsidy programmes, supported by a mix of public and private capital. These programmes are a great tool to drive affordability and accessibility of essential services for underserved communities and accelerate progress toward universal electrification.

Subsidies not only lower barriers for end-users but also create a robust market environment that drives innovation and attracts further investment into Africa. Such initiatives would empower Bboxx to scale our innovative solutions and reach even more lives.

We look forward to seizing new opportunities for collaboration in 2025, continuing to transform lives and unlock the potential of African communities.