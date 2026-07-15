Bluebird Solar secures 439.35MW module order from NTPC REL

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The modules will be manufactured at Bluebird Solar’s 2.5GW automated solar PV module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company said the facility is equipped with advanced production lines and quality control systems for manufacturing high-efficiency PV modules.

“Securing this prestigious order from NTPC Renewable Energy is a proud milestone for Bluebird Solar. It reflects the trust that leading developers place in our technology, manufacturing excellence, and commitment to quality,” said Rohit Tikku, CEO, Bluebird Solar.

Additionally, Bluebird Solar said it plans to establish 2.5GW of integrated manufacturing capacity spanning solar cells, wafers, ingots and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company has not disclosed the investment required or the timeline for implementing the planned expansion.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates its 2.5GW fully automated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. In 2025, Bluebird Solar expanded its module manufacturing capacity at the facility from 1.2GW to 2.5GW.