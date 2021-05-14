Solar Media
News

Filipino utility's 50MW solar project comes online

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

News

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

News

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

News

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

Editors' Blog, Features

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

News

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

News

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News
Filipino utility Mgen's 50MW solar project in Bucalan has come online. Image: Mgen

Commercial operations have started at a 50MW solar power plant in the Philippines after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The system, called PowerSource First Bulacan Solar, Inc. (PFBSI), is a joint venture between local power companies MGen Renewable Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of Filipino utility Meralco, and PowerSource Energy Holdings Corp located in the central Luzon province of Bulacan. The power facility cost the energy companies PHP4.25 billion (US$88.8 million) to bring to life, having broken ground on the project in December 2019.

The plant was originally due to be completed by the end of last year alongside a second 85MW installation in the province of Tarlac, according to the Philippine News Agency, but faced construction delays in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Chinese engineers contracted by MGen for the Bulacan solar project were temporarily unable to reach the site due to a Philippines government travel ban to and from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Rogelio Singson, MGen president and chief executive officer, said it is the companies first operational solar project and marks “a very important milestone” and marks the start of a plan to “aggressively” expand its renewable energy portfolio to reach 1.5GW by 2028.

“We pledge to continue building more environmentally conscious projects as part of our commitment to a sustainable energy transition for the future generation.”

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Solar & Storage Finance Asia virtual summit this summer, bringing together the finance and development communities from Asia’s solar and storage sectors. More information on the event, including how to attend, can be found here.

covid-19, merlaco, mgen, philippines, powersource, solar philippines

