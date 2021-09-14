Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, People
Europe

Latest

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

News

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

News

US House bill moots programme that would see suppliers punished for not increasing renewables provision

News

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar being deployed to help communities in hurricane-hit Louisiana

News

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

News

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

News

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, pictured, has more than 25 years experience in the energy industry. Image: BP

BP has poached RWE’s head of renewables Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath to replace the departing Dev Sanyal as executive vice president of BP’s gas and low carbon energy division.

Dotzenrath, an electrical engineer with more than 25 years of experience in energy, industry and management consultancy, will join the BP team on 1 March 2022. Prior to the appointment, she was CEO of RWE Renewables, one of the world’s largest renewables businesses.

Dotzenrath said the company’s size and position was “a great platform for making a material contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.”

“By integrating gas, renewables, hydrogen and biofuels at scale we can build a world-leading business in low carbon,” she added.

Dotzenrath replaces Dev Sanyal, who will leave at the end of this year after being a member of BP’s executive leadership team for over a decade. He has led BP’s gas and low carbon energy business, having previously been chief executive of BP Alternative Energy, as well as executive vice president, Asia and Europe, from 2016. 

Sanyal said it had been an “honour” to work for BP over three decades after joining in 1989 and was confident that the “best was still to come” for the company.

In July, BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, highlighted how the world’s energy systems are changing at rapid pace, but illustrated how that pace of change must accelerate across the world if established economies are to meet net zero targets.

The company’s solar branch, Lightsource BP has recently added to its Spanish portfolio that now totals 3GW and has acquired a €900 million investment in a 1.35GW pipeline in Portugal as well as a 640MW co-development in Greece.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
executive appointments, rwe renewables

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

September 2, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Invenergy, SB Energy and RWE Renewables.

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

August 30, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from CenterPoint Energy, RWE Renewables and Dynamic Energy Solutions.

US ROUND-UP: Solar window maker gets funding, CEP Renewables building 26MWdc landfill project

August 19, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from NEXT Energy Technologies, CEP Renewables and Matrix Renewables.

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

August 6, 2021
Lynn Jurich is resigning as CEO of Sunrun as the company increases its 2021 guidance after delivering record quarterly installation volumes during Q2.

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

July 20, 2021
Spanish developer Grenergy has added three new directors to its team with the aim of accelerating its European energy and storage operations

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

July 2, 2021
A joint research project has been established to further develop floating PV power plants under real world conditions over a three-year period

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Magnora increases stake in developer Helios as gigawatt-scale PV pipeline takes shape

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021