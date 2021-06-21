Solar Media
News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Canada seeks dispute settlement over 'unwarranted' US solar trade tariffs

News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

News

IKEA and Rockefeller team up to launch US$1 billion distributed energy initiative

News

Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather

Featured Articles, Features

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News
US Tariffs on Canadian crystalline silicon PV cells have been in place since 2018 Credit: Q Cells

Canada has requested a dispute settlement panel regarding US safeguard tariffs on solar products from Canada after failing to resolve the issue through consultations.

The request was made under Chapter 31 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on 22 December 2020. Under CUSMA timeframes, the panel would be expected to issue a report on the topic by early 2022.

Since the tariffs of 18% were imposed in early 2018, Canadian exports of solar products to the US have plummeted by 82%.

“These tariffs are unwarranted and damaging to the global competitiveness of our long-established, secure, and deeply integrated supply chains,” said Mary Ng, Canadian minister of small business, export promotion and international trade.

“Canada and the United States share a long-standing mutually beneficial relationship, and our ongoing partnership will contribute to a strong, sustainable recovery, and benefit workers and businesses on both sides of the border,” she added.  

US tariffs were placed on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells manufactured in Canada, whether fully assembled into other products or not. The US International Trade Commission (USITC) first set 30% tariffs in May 2017, with rates gradually reducing to the 18% today.

The USITC’s original report to US authorities in 2017 stated Canadian imports were not substantial and did not cause serious harm to US interests. Nevertheless, the Trump administration imposed the tariffs, resulting in legal action taken by Canadian solar manufacturers.  

More recently, the Solar Energies Industries (SEIA) asked president Biden to remove the tariffs as one of six key energy policy priorities for the new administration.

SEIA said that tariffs of solar products meant the cost of panels in the US is roughly 50% higher than the global average.

