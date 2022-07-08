Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

News

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

News

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

Featured Articles, Interviews, Long Reads

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A PV project from Canadian Solar in Brazil. Image: Canadian Solar via Twitter.

Canadian Solar has completed the sale of two PV plants with a combined capacity of 345MWp in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Both the Suntop and Gunnedah projects have power purchase agreements in place with Amazon, following deals announced in 2020.

The installations have been bought by CalEnergy Resources, a subsidiary of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway that Canadian Solar has also signed a development services deal with. Under the agreement, CalEnergy and Canadian Solar build out the latter’s renewables pipeline in Australia.

“The sale of these projects in New South Wales paves the way for a strong collaboration between our respective companies,” said Shawn Qu, CEO at Canadian Solar, adding that the firm has now brought seven development projects to notice-to-proceed stage in Australia.

Canadian Solar partnered with renewables company Photon Energy back in 2018 to co-develop five solar projects with a capacity of 1,140MW in New South Wales. The pair carried out an exchange of project rights last year.

Canadian Solar also supplied its modules and was EPC contractor on the 275MW Darlington Point PV plant in New South Wales, which was the largest solar project installed in Australia last year, according to renewables association the Clean Energy Council.

The latest asset divestment comes after Canadian Solar said last month it would sell a 70% interest in two solar plants in Brazil with a combined capacity of 738MWp.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
amazon, australia, CalEnergy Resources, canadian solar, new south wales, project acquisition, project sale

Read Next

Sun Cable appoints trio to find investors for vast solar-storage interconnection project

July 5, 2022
Sun Cable has turned to a trio of financial advisors as it looks to advance its multi-gigawatt solar-storage project to financial close by 2024.

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

July 4, 2022
The Australian state of Victoria is promoting the uptake of rooftop solar as part of a new strategy aimed at reducing gas use and lowering household energy bills.

AEMO reveals ‘once-in-a-century’ roadmap for NEM’s energy transition, calls for AU$12bn in grid investment

June 30, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed its 2022 Integrated System Plan (ISP), laying out a 30-year roadmap that plots the transition to net-zero and identifies upcoming investments in the National Electricity Market (NEM), which covers the populous south and east of the country.

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

June 28, 2022
Solar developer Procon Solar GmbH has sold a 400MW PV project pipeline to German energy company EnBW, with the potential for this to double over the next year as EnBW targets 50% of renewables in its generation mix by 2025.

AEMO removes suspension, restores wholesale power markets in all Australian regions

June 24, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator has restored wholesale market in all regions of Australia after suspending it more than a week ago.

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

June 24, 2022
The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) has received funding from the country’s new government to continue its solar research activities until 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022