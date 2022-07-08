Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

A PV project from Canadian Solar in Brazil. Image: Canadian Solar via Twitter.

Canadian Solar has completed the sale of two PV plants with a combined capacity of 345MWp in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Both the Suntop and Gunnedah projects have power purchase agreements in place with Amazon, following deals announced in 2020.

The installations have been bought by CalEnergy Resources, a subsidiary of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway that Canadian Solar has also signed a development services deal with. Under the agreement, CalEnergy and Canadian Solar build out the latter’s renewables pipeline in Australia.

“The sale of these projects in New South Wales paves the way for a strong collaboration between our respective companies,” said Shawn Qu, CEO at Canadian Solar, adding that the firm has now brought seven development projects to notice-to-proceed stage in Australia.

Canadian Solar partnered with renewables company Photon Energy back in 2018 to co-develop five solar projects with a capacity of 1,140MW in New South Wales. The pair carried out an exchange of project rights last year.

Canadian Solar also supplied its modules and was EPC contractor on the 275MW Darlington Point PV plant in New South Wales, which was the largest solar project installed in Australia last year, according to renewables association the Clean Energy Council.

The latest asset divestment comes after Canadian Solar said last month it would sell a 70% interest in two solar plants in Brazil with a combined capacity of 738MWp.