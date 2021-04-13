Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

News

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

News

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

News

Acciona shareholders give green light to IPO of renewables unit

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News

Green Hydrogen for Scotland project targets 40MW of solar and 50MW of battery storage

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Catalyze said the acquisition will allow it to deploy rooftop projects more efficiently. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

US independent power producer Catalyze has expanded its project pipeline to more than 2GW through the acquisition of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer PermaCity.

Colorado-headquartered Catalyze, which develops and operates renewable distributed generation and storage projects for C&I customers, said the deal will allow it to establish a stronghold in California’s distributed PV market.

The transaction is also expected to produce “substantial” synergies, with Catalyze able to use PermaCity’s proprietary SolarStrap rooftop solar panel mounting technology to deploy projects more efficiently. For PermaCity, the tie-up will allow it to provide battery storage solutions for its customers.

Catalyze CEO Steve Luker said the addition of the SolarStrap rooftop installation strategy will decrease construction time “and allow us to deploy more capital across a larger number of rooftop projects”.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, PermaCity was founded in 2003 by Jonathan Port and has to date developed more than 100MW of rooftop solar generation, including the 16.4MW Westmont Solar Energy project, which is said to be the US’ largest rooftop PV installation.

The PermaCity business unit will continue to be led by Port, who will also join Catalyze’s executive leadership team. “We looked at several options for financing projects, but the magnitude of the opportunity created by integrating PermaCity and Catalyze went far beyond that of any other mere capital provider and we can now offer more complete solutions to customers plus pursue previously unavailable opportunities,” he said.

The deal will also provide PermaCity access to Catalyze’s REenergyze software solution, which was launched last year to help accelerate and scale the adoption of C&I solar and storage in the US. The platform is used to identify, evaluate and manage projects throughout their lifecycle.

Catalyze, which is backed by energy investors EnCap Investments and Yorktown Partners, recently bought two community solar projects in New York totalling 13MW and also acquired battery storage provider Prisma Energy Solutions.

The PermaCity acquisition comes as companies across the US are turning to on-site solar to help meet clean energy procurement targets and reduce energy costs. A report published in October from the Solar Energy Industries Association found that more than 8,350MW of commercial solar capacity has been developed across more than 38,000 US systems.

Recent deals in the space have seen EDF Renewables North America acquire New York-headquartered EnterSolar to take advantage of C&I solar market growth, while Engie North America has secured funding for a US portfolio of C&I, community and rooftop PV projects and solar-plus-storage installations.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, california, Catalyze, commercial and industrial, commercial rooftop, distributed generation, energy storage, independent power producer, ipp, PermaCity, rooftop solar

Read Next

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

April 13, 2021
London-based US Solar Fund has launched a placing programme that will be conducted over the next 12 months to help expand its PV portfolio to 543MWdc.

Spanish IPP Opdenergy aims to raise €400m in initial public offering

April 9, 2021
Spanish independent power producer Opdenergy is preparing to launch an initial public offering to help fund the development of 3.7GW of renewables projects across Europe and the Americas.

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

April 6, 2021
Indian solar power producer Azure Power has sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables as the company aims to focus more on projects with higher returns.

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

April 1, 2021
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec is looking to collaborate with project developers in India as part of efforts to gain a foothold in the country’s burgeoning solar sector.

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

March 29, 2021
Solar developer ReneSola returned to net profit last year despite struggling with declining revenues throughout 2020.

Australians could be charged for solar exports under plans to ease grid ‘traffic jams’

March 25, 2021
Millions of Australian households fitted with rooftop PV could be charged for exporting electricity to the grid under new proposals that critics have warned could curb the uptake of solar systems and slow the country’s energy transition.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021