CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

“Access to capital for climate infrastructure remains one of the main barriers to achieving Colombia’s 2050 net zero ambition,” said Juan Paez, head of Latin America at CFM, who highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, and the use of a combination of private and public capital to finance the facility, in delivering on this goal.

“Our partnership with Erco Energía, supported by the European Union, shows how blended finance can help bridge that gap—unlocking investment for projects that strengthen energy security and accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Paez’s comments echo sentiments expressed earlier this year by trade body SolarPower Europe, which described the current investment environment in Latin American solar as “pivotal” and stated that meeting the region’s renewable power deployment goals would require a combination of private capital and supportive government policies.

CFM has also invested US$1.5 million into a second Colombian project that combines solar PV and battery storage. The company invested in the 40MW Pradera solar-plus-storage plant through CIO, and will be built on land adjacent to the Pétalo del Norte I project. The project will include 18MWh of battery storage, making it the largest project of this kind in Colombia.

A number of developers have advanced projects in Colombia this year, including Atlas, which started work at a 201MW project last week, and Enel Colombia, which started construction of a 400MW portfolio last December.