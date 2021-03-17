Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News

TZS targeting 55GW of 210mm mono wafer capacity by end of 2021

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
EDF’s Desert Harvest solar projects in California started commercial operations in December 2020. Image: EDF Renewables North America.

California’s path to a carbon-free electricity system will require the state to sustain solar PV deployment at a record-breaking rate for the next 25 years.

That is according to a new joint report from three state agencies – The California Energy Commission (CEC), California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Air Resources Board – that says as the world’s fifth-largest economy, California has an outsized role in demonstrating to other US states and countries that a clean energy future is possible.

Thanks in part to policies and efforts to promote renewables, energy efficiency and the storage technologies needed to retire fossil fuel resources, the state’s electricity mix is said to be already more than 60% carbon free.

However, for its system to bridge that remaining gap and become 100% zero carbon by 2045, the blueprint forecasts a total of 70GW of utility-scale solar additions as well as 49GW of new battery storage. This equates to an average annual solar develoment of 2.8GW, up from the 1GW average yearly deployment rate recorded over the last decade.

It is however worth noting that solar deployment in California has exceeded that mark in each of the last three years, a streak which is strongly expected to continue. Deployment figures jointly published by US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Alliance and analyst firm Wood Mackenzie illustrate that California deployed 3,236MW, 3,103MW and 3,904MW of solar in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Average deployment rates (GW/year) for utility-scale solar, wind and batteries for California to reach its 2045 target. Source: California Energy Commission and E3.

“The results of this preliminary analysis show that it is indeed possible to achieve a 100% clean electricity future. The threat posed by climate change requires us to think and act boldly today,” said California Energy Commission chair David Hochschild.

To reach the 2045 target while electrifying other sectors to meet the state’s economywide climate goals, California will need to roughly triple its current electricity grid capacity, meaning barriers to project development need to be addressed.

The report says the projected record-setting resource development rates have implications for workforce needs, land-use planning, technology supply chains, and regulatory and permitting processes that must be considered. It calls on public agencies to engage with stakeholders such as project developers, utilities, local governments and community organisations to better understand barriers and advance strategies to address them.

The roadmap also acknowledges that resource planners have not kept pace with the rapid rise of solar and wind power on the grid, resulting in insufficient supply to meet high demand during extreme weather events, such as last summer’s heatwave that broke temperature records, led to the state’s most devastating wildfire season and resulted in rolling blackouts in August. The report warns that California’s existing resource planning processes “are not designed to fully address an extreme heatwave like the one experienced in mid-August”.

With climate change-induced heatwaves such as these resulting in electricity demand exceeding supply, consumers are increasingly turning to rooftop solar to provide their energy needs during blackouts. The SEIA/WoodMac study published this week found there was a surge in customer interest in distributed PV in California following power shutoffs due to the October 2019 wildfires as well as in Texas after last month’s winter storms.

That study revealed California, with around 31.3GW, has more installed solar than the combined capacities of the next five largest US solar markets combined. Despite record-breaking residential solar deployment figures in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as rules requiring solar panels to be installed on most new homes, the segment’s growth may be thwarted by the state’s updated net metering policy – known as NEM 3.0 – that is expected to start affecting the market in late 2022 or 2023. The changes have already prompted a backlash from campaigners, with some warning that the new policy could make rooftop PV in California “five times more expensive than it is today”.

‘Significant role’ for energy storage

The joint agency report forecasts energy storage technologies – including batteries, pumped hydro, hydrogen and other emerging technologies – to play a “significant role” in helping to balance the grid as California moves towards a clean electricity system.

The state will have to install on average 2GW of battery storage each year to reach its targets, with the technology helping to bridge the gap between variable renewable generation and grid energy demands as well as providing ancillary services and capacity to support system stability and reliability.

Long-duration storage is said to represent a “key area of innovation”, with technologies such as advanced batteries as well as thermal, liquid air and compressed air storage able to further help the system become carbon free.

While there is currently 4.5GW of pumped hydro storage in California, new longer-duration energy storage systems (for example, 100 or more hours of energy storage) are in the development phase and “may be deployed within the next decade with the right market signals”, according to the roadmap. It says further research and innovation will be important to address issues such as increasing battery systems’ cycling rates.

While reaching 100% clean electricity will not achieve carbon neutrality across California, the roadmap says a renewables-based grid can serve as a backbone to support the decarbonisation of transportation, buildings and some industries.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, energy storage, energy transition, long duration storage, rooftop solar, ssfusa, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

March 17, 2021
Feed-in tariffs for new solar installations in Vietnam to fall by more than 30% following roaring success of FIT2 scheme.

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

March 15, 2021
Powertis has started construction work on two PV plants in Brazil that each have a capacity of 112.5MWp and are the Spanish developer’s first solar plants in the South American country.

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

March 15, 2021
Australia beat renewable energy deployment projections in 2020, driven in part by a 40% year-on-year increase in rooftop solar installs, according to new figures from the country’s Clean Energy Regulator.

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

UK-based solar developer plans AU$500 million green hydrogen project in Australia

March 10, 2021
UK-based solar developer Eco Energy World (EEW) is hoping to build what it claims will be one of the world’s largest hydrogen and solar PV developments in Queensland, Australia.

Nexamp secures financing for 380MW portfolio of US solar and energy storage assets

March 9, 2021
US community solar provider Nexamp has closed a US$440 million credit facility for a 380MW portfolio of PV and energy storage assets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer