Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

Features, Interviews

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
China has set the solar subsidy allocation for 2022 at an initial US$357.2 million. Image: Panda Green Energy.

China has revealed its initial subsidy limits for existing renewables projects in 2022, however it remains to be seen whether the funding is to be topped up.

Earlier this week China’s Ministry of Finance set out its first tranche of funding for existing renewable projects for the forthcoming year, making RMB3.87 billion (US$607.3 million) available. Of that total, RMB2.28 billion (US$357.2 million) has been set aside for solar PV projects, with RMB1.55 billion available for wind.

At RMB2.28 billion, the rate available in 2022 is a marked decrease – down 32.6% – on the RMB3.384 billion made available for projects last year. However it is as yet unclear whether the finance ministry intends for this to be the full sum available in 2022 or whether the pot will be topped up at a later date.

A note issued by the finance ministry establishes the priority for subsidies to be paid by power grid companies in the country according to official fund management measures, as per the usual process.

All funds are to be allocated to generators included in China’s list of projects, with priority given to national PV projects that are alleviating poverty and so-called ‘Top Runner’ projects confirmed by China’s central government.

Half of the total subsidy payable to these projects is to be allocated by the end of this year.

Other projects, including distributed systems up to and including 50kW in size and projects determined by competitive bidding tendered by 2019 will have subsidy allocated proportionally.

Additional reporting from pv-tech.cn.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, china ministry of finance, decarbonisation, renewables, subsidy, top runner projects

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

November 16, 2021
UK investment and asset management firm Low Carbon and US insurance company Massachusetts Mutual Life (MassMutual) have teamed up to build a global independent power producer (IPP) that has a stated target of 20GW of renewables by 2030.

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

November 15, 2021
US solar manufacturers behind the controversial anti-circumvention petition have said they are “evaluating all options” and could refile petitions in the future.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.
PV Tech Premium

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

November 9, 2021
Liam Stoker reports from the halls of COP26, where the likes of US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and highlighted the need for an all-encompassing but just and equitable energy transition, and explores the role for solar PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes