Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Central & East Asia

Latest

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

News

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Chinese state backed project will see China Three Gorges grow its international presence further. Image: China Three Gorges

China Three Gorges South Asia Investment has wholly acquired Dubai-based Alcazar Energy Partners’ portfolios in Egypt and Jordan, totalling 411MW.

A subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation, the investment group led the acquisition along with “other consortium members”. It has not provided any financial details, but Bloomberg had previously reported such a deal could value Alcazar at roughly US$1 billion, including debt.

Alcazar owns five solar and two wind projects in Egypt and Jordan with a total operational capacity of 411MW. It was established in 2014 and has raised over US$700 million in debt and equity.

French investment bank Natixis, its affiliates Vermilion Partners and EFG Hermes acted as Three Gorges’ financial advisors in the deal. Standard Chartered was Alcazar’s exclusive financial counsellor. The purchase will see the Chinese company develop a presence in the Middle East and North African region, while last year it also acquired a 500MW portfolio in Spain.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, alcazar, china three gorges, middle east

Read Next

Saudi Aramco joins ACWA-led consortium developing 1.5GW PV plant

August 16, 2021
A consortium that is developing Saudi Arabia’s largest solar project has reached financial close for the plant and has secured the backing of state oil producer Saudi Aramco.

Hanwha Solutions set to acquire RES Group’s French renewables development business

August 10, 2021
Q CELLS is set to double its clean energy project pipeline in Europe to around 10GW as its parent company secures a deal to acquire a French renewables development and construction business owned by the RES Group.

Enlight acquires Spanish solar portfolio, completes Clēnera purchase

August 4, 2021
Israeli independent power producer Enlight Renewable Energy has secured a deal to acquire a portfolio of solar projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 490MWdc.

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

July 29, 2021
Meyer Burger has revealed plans to launch a solar roof tile product, expanding its rooftop solar product range.

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

July 12, 2021
Elon Musk and Tesla’s court case regarding its acquisition of solar installer SolarCity has got underway in the US this week, with shareholders of the energy and automotive company alleging that fiduciary duties were breached when the deal was agreed.

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

July 9, 2021
Corporate funding in the global solar sector in the first half of 2021 was up almost threefold year-on-year, according to a new report from Mercom Capital Group.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

News

Scale and vertical integration now critical to success in US solar, says Arevon CEO

Features, Interviews

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021