Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China’s new standards for PV production set to cut outdated technology across value chain – PV Tech Research

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Malaysia launches 2.5GW solar-plus-storage tender

News

China’s new standards for PV production set to cut outdated technology across value chain – PV Tech Research

News

MNRE extends ALMM List-II exemption for net-metering and open access solar projects

News

JA begins module shipments for 5.2GW 24/7 Abu Dhabi project, Trina eyes 1.5GW Yemen PV pipeline

News

EU plans to make Europe ‘the world’s first electro-continent’ through Electrification Action Plan

News

Lodestone Energy begins work on 31.5MWp solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Sol Systems reaches financial close on 123MW Illinois solar portfolio

News

Zambia signs contracts for 312MW constituency solar programme

News

The summer solar surge is here for many. The challenge now is not scale, but flexibility

Features, Guest Blog

Qcells secures ‘first’ UL, IEC certifications for perovskite tandem tech

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
China’s new standards for solar PV manufacturing are forecast to decrease year-on-year production across the entire value chain. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash.

China’s new set of rules, unveiled last week, is expected to “do a good job in cutting out low-cost, outdated technology across the value chain”, according to a report from PV Tech Research.

This is one of the key takeaways from the Q2 release of the ‘PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings Quarterly’ report, which examines the bankability of PV suppliers by assessing their cell and module manufacturing processes, alongside the overall financial health of the parent company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Set to take effect on the first day of 2027, the new national standards for China’s PV sector are set to phase out sub-630W modules and conventional polysilicon products.

“These new restrictions are very interesting as the Chinese government now sees a need to stop the oversupply, maybe coming from lowered deployment in China in the first half of the year,” explained Joe Hennessy, co-author of the report and analyst at PV Tech Research.

“This will affect the smaller producers the most, as they are less likely to have upgraded lines during the period of losses. Most of the larger module suppliers already have commercial TOPCon products with efficiency trending towards that 24% Grade 1 boundary, with module announcements closer to 25%,” added Hennessy.

As Hennessy highlighted, among the new rules introduced is a strict entry threshold for PV module efficiency, set for both p-type PERC and the three n-type modules – TOPCon, heterjunction and back contact (BC). For TOPCon, the Grade 1 threshold has been set at 24%, HJT has been set at 23.8% and BC at 24.2%.

PV inverters have also been classified into three energy-efficiency grades, while a new polysilicon energy consumption threshold has also been set to phase out outdated high-energy-consuming capacity.

For that reason, PV Tech Research expects that Chinese polysilicon producers will spend the rest of the year upgrading the efficiencies of their lines. Across the rest of the supply chain – wafer, cells and modules – a similar effort to reduce production is expected from Chinese PV manufacturers, which in itself will reduce the country’s production share, though India and the US are set to keep growing their domestic annual nameplate capacity for modules and cells.

Moustafa Ramadan, head of PV Tech Research, wrote an article for PV Tech this week on how to navigate the current US solar cell supply, given the policy and tariff restrictions in place.

The ‘PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings Quarterly’ report is available here.

china, policy and legislation, pv moduletech bankability ratings, pv tech research, solar manufacturing

Read Next

MNRE stressed there would be "no change" to the government's policy on implementing ALMM List-II for solar PV cells. Image: MNRE

MNRE extends ALMM List-II exemption for net-metering and open access solar projects

July 20, 2026
India's renewable energy ministry has extended the exemption from the ALMM List-II on PV cells for net-metering and open-access solar projects until the end of December 2026.
JA Solar Begins Module Deliveries for Masdar's World-First 24/7 Gigascale Clean Energy Project

JA begins module shipments for 5.2GW 24/7 Abu Dhabi project, Trina eyes 1.5GW Yemen PV pipeline

July 20, 2026
JA has begun shipping modules under a multi-gigawatt order bound for a 5.2GW “round-the-clock” solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi.
Lizhenguo

LONGi’s alloy metallisation rollout charts technological route out of PV industry slump

July 16, 2026
LONGi’s has unveiled a suite of new technologies intended to demonstrate how the PV industry can innovate its way out of its current malaise.
Crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cells are widely regarded as a leading technology pathway for next-generation high-efficiency PVs. Image: LONGi.

LONGi reports 35.5% efficiency for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

July 16, 2026
LONGi's crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 35.5%.
Tongwei is planning expand its silicon production capacity in China. Image: Tongwei

SSI awards first traceability certification to Chinese polysilicon plant

July 16, 2026
The first Chinese polysilicon manufacturer has secured a certification from the Solar Stewardship Initiative’s (SSI) supply chain traceability standard.
Image: Qcells

Navigating US solar cell supply: a framework for a fractured market

July 16, 2026
In the second of a two-part post, Moustafa Ramadan, head of PV Tech Research, explores the increasingly complex risks associated with solar cell procurement in the US.
Newsletter

Most Read

Sol Systems reaches financial close on 123MW Illinois solar portfolio

News

Australia to legally require large data centres to become net-generators of renewable energy

News

The summer solar surge is here for many. The challenge now is not scale, but flexibility

Features, Guest Blog

EU plans to make Europe ‘the world’s first electro-continent’ through Electrification Action Plan

News

Qcells secures ‘first’ UL, IEC certifications for perovskite tandem tech

News

Lodestone Energy begins work on 31.5MWp solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye