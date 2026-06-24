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Comstock Metals to establish solar panel recycling and logistics hub in Ohio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Materials, Manufacturing
Americas

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By 2050, solar panel waste could reach 54-160 million metric tons, a fraction of total municipal or plastic waste but a growing concern for the industry. Image: Comstock Metals.
The project is being supported by a US$75,000 grant from JobsOhio. Image: Comstock Metals.

US-based metals company Comstock, through its subsidiary Comstock Metals, in collaboration with non-profit economic development firm JobsOhio and its southeastern regional network partner OhioSE will establish an industrial-scale solar panel recycling plant, production facility, and logistics hub in Cambridge, Ohio.

The project is expected to create around 20 jobs locally and includes a 21,570 square-foot facility with an adjacent laydown yard. The project is being supported by a US$75,000 grant from JobsOhio.

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OhioSE assisted Comstock Metals in securing the incentive and establishing the site in Cambridge.

“Our new Cambridge facility in Ohio is an integral part of our growing national capacity of logistics, storage and recycling of end-of-life solar materials that are decommissioning across the country,” said Corrado De Gasperis, CEO of Comstock Inc.

The expansion is aimed at scaling Comstock Metals’ circular recycling operations, reducing logistics costs that account for an estimated 30–50% of total recycling expenses, and improving service to its growing Midwest and Eastern US customer base.

Comstock Metals currently operates a recycling facility in Silver Springs, Nevada, where it is scaling capacity to 100,000 tons of end-of-life solar panels annually with reported 100% material recovery. The Ohio facility will expand downstream output of recovered aluminium, copper, silver, and glass for resale into regional industrial supply chains, while reducing long-haul transportation requirements.

“The central Ohio location provides a cost-effective, logistical solution for our growing Midwest and Northeast US customer base, supporting the company’s goal to set the standard for solar recycling here in the United States,” added Fortunato Villamagna, president of Comstock Metals.

“Our team has developed a strong network of relationships in the eastern US with solar power producers, O&M groups, and manufacturers. The support from JobsOhio and OhioSE is an important step in our nation’s recognition and prioritisation of these critical recycling activities that best serve our communities.”

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Nevada, Comstock Metals operates across the Southwest, Midwest, and Eastern US. In February 2026, the company received certification from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to recycle universal waste and process photovoltaic (PV) modules at its California facility.

At the time of the announcement, Comstock said the approval comes amid rising volumes of decommissioned solar panels across the country (subscription required), which is increasing demand for dedicated PV recycling capacity.

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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
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circular economy, Comstock Metals, ohio, pv power plants, pv recycling, recycling, solar module recycling, solar pv, us

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