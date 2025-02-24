Subscribe To Premium
Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

The future of solar with battery storage

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

The New England solar PV site has approval for 1,400MW of energy storage. Image: Acen Australia.

Construction has started on a 400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that will be co-located with Acen Australia’s 720MW New England solar PV power plant in New South Wales, Australia.

The BESS, supplied by energy storage technology provider Energy Vault, will integrate advanced grid-forming inverters to provide system strength, stability, and network security services.

Acen said an expanded switching yard is required to connect the BESS and second stage of the solar project to Transgrid’s transmission network. Operation on the New England solar PV power plant started in March 2023.

The solar PV plant is divided into two stages. The first stage features a 400MW PV plant and is currently operational; the second stage will add a further 320MW, with this expected to come online in 2026. This project supplies energy to Japanese-owned drinks company Asahi Beverages and not-for-profit care company BaptistCare via a power purchase agreement inked in July 2024.

Acen confirmed that the 400MWh BESS will be co-located on the first stage of the New England solar PV plant. Acen has approval for a total of 1,400MW/2,800MWh of energy storage for the project.

Lumea, the commercial arm of Australian transmission system operator Transgrid, is conducting the BESS connection. The final commissioning is expected to take place by mid-2026. It is worth noting that Lumea is also conducting grid works for the 1.6GWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub BESS in Victoria.

The project is located within the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and near another solar-plus-storage proposal the developer is pursuing. The proposed 320MW Deeargee solar PV power plant will be located 12km southeast of the township of Uralla and around 5km south of the New England site.

It will feature a BESS with ‘a capacity of up to 1,400MWac two-hour energy storage, which may be configured as 700 MW four‑hour energy storage,’ Acen wrote in its Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act application.

The proposed project will cover 1,544 hectares of land currently categorised as predominantly freehold. Acen confirmed it has entered into agreements with the landholders for the site.

To read the full article, please visit our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

acen australia, australia, bess, Co-location, power plant, solar pv

The US EIA forecasts 63GW of utility-scale capacity additions in 2025

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

February 24, 2025
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast 63GW of new utility-scale additions in 2025, led by solar PV.
The company started shipping its first modules at the end of July. Image: Meyer Burger.

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

February 24, 2025
The ESMC has called for more comprehensive support measures for European solar manufacturing following a leak from the European Commission.
Image: Burns & McDonnell,

The future of solar with battery storage

February 24, 2025
Even if added later, storage should not be overlooked in the design and building phase when co-locating with solar PV, write Grant Reasor, Joshua Tucker and Dan Rollins Burns & McDonnell.
X-Elio's Blue Grass solar project in Queensland. Credit: X-Elio

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

February 24, 2025
Australia’s Mount Isa City Council in Queensland has released an economic roadmap detailing that the region has some of eastern Australia’s highest potential for co-located solar and wind, with a possible generation capacity of over 26GW.
Image: Photon Energy Group

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

February 24, 2025
Dutch solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group said in its Q4 2024 financial results that it lost €1.5 million (US$1.57 million) on the sale of two operating solar PV power plants and a solar hybrid site in New South Wales, Australia.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

February 21, 2025
The credits are Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits generated from selling its modules from US manufacturing bases.

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

News

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

News

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

