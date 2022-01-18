Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Last year saw 69GW of large-scale solar projects acquired, according to Mercom Capital Group. Image: BayWa r.e.

Corporate funding in the global solar sector reached a ten-year high in 2021 as the industry recovered from a COVID-affected 2020, new research from Mercom Capital Group reveals.

Spanning venture capital and private equity, debt financing and public market financing, total corporate solar funding last year came to US$27.8 billion from 144 deals, almost double the US$14.5 billion raised in 2020, the consultancy said in its 2021 Solar Funding and M&A Report.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity soared to reach 126 transactions in 2021 – the highest number of deals ever recorded – with most agreements involving downstream solar companies.

The top M&A transaction last year, Mercom said, was Indian solar developer Adani Green Energy’s acquisition of SB Energy India, valuing the renewable energy company at US$3.5 billion.

In terms of large-scale solar project acquisitions in 2021, there was a 21% hike on 2020, with 280 plants changing hands, representing 69GW of installations globally. Project developers and independent power producers were said to be the most active acquirers in 2021, with almost 34GW of solar projects purchased, followed by oil and gas majors, which bought 13.8GW of plants.

Venture capital (VC) and private equity funding in the solar sector jumped from US$1.2 billion in 2020 to US$4.5 billion last year, when there were 11 VC funding deals of more than US$100 million.

According to Mercom, the top VC-funded solar companies in 2021 were GoodLeap (formerly Loanpal), a residential solar loan provider that raised US$1.6 billion in two separate transactions, followed by independent power producer Silicon Ranch, which secured US$775 million in new equity capital.

In an interview with PV Tech Premium last week, Silicon Ranch detailed how the company plans to deploy capital to support its strategy of co-locating solar plants with regenerative agriculture.

Mercom said the next largest VC deal last year were software provider Aurora Solar securing US$250 million, followed by developer Nexamp bagging US$240 million, German solar installer Enpal receiving US$175 million and the US$150 million raised by racking and tracking manufacturer GameChange Solar.

Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, said financing activity across the sector bounced back strongly following 2020. “There was more money than ever chasing deals and more demand than supply of attractive companies and assets as organisations and funds look to fulfil their ESG and clean energy mandates.”

Record securitisation activity was a key contributor to the rise in solar debt financing last year, which increased 91% on 2020 to US$15.8 billion, Mercom said.

Public market financing, meanwhile, was up 49% to US$7.5 billion, with the largest deal from balance of system solutions provider Shoals Technologies, which raised US$2.2 billion through its initial public offering.

Ten solar companies globally went public last year through IPOs and deals with special purchase acquisition companies, according to Mercom.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

8 March 2022
As Solar Finance & Investment enters its ninth year, we sit on the cusp of a new power market with solar at its heart. The 2022 edition of the event will build on our years of expertise and relationships to bring investors and lenders together with top developers. Connect with leaders in the field and use exclusive insights to drive investment and development decisions for the future. Meet new and existing project partners at the largest gathering of European solar investors and lenders.
corporate funding, GoodLeap, investment, ipo, m&a, mercom capital group, project acquisition, research, solar finance, solar investment

Read Next

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

January 17, 2022
US independent power producer DESRI is planning to raise up to US$100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that will see the company listed on the Nasdaq.
PV Tech Premium

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

January 14, 2022
Raising more than US$1 billion in equity capital in the past year, US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch is looking to expand its model of developing, owning and operating large-scale PV plants while maintaining a strategy of co-locating projects with regenerative agriculture.

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

January 14, 2022
Changzhou Better Film plans to invest RMB800 million (US$125 million) into establishing 20GW of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) production in the Chinese city of Chuzhou.

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

January 11, 2022
Impax Asset Management is collaborating with clean energy financial technology provider Bullfinch Asset to invest in distributed solar generation in Germany.

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

January 11, 2022
PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

January 11, 2022
European solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has sold a 150MW portfolio of Italian solar assets to Rome-headquartered investment group Tages.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021