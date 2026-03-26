Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

By George Heynes
March 26, 2026
Operations & Maintenance, New Technology
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

News

US MIDWEST ROUND-UP: EDP, Linea and LRE advance solar PV projects

News

Global PV equipment market to grow over 2.5 times by 2035 – VDMA

News

Zelestra secures US$600 million for 440MW Texas solar plants 

News

Waaree to build US$415 million solar glass plant, increases holding in Kotsons

News

TCL Zhonghuan reports 2025 loss, launches executive reshuffle

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Ceigall inks two PPAs, Adani completes 300MW of PV, Coal India backs 875MW project

News

Power Roll, Tokyo Gas collaborate on Japan trials of perovskite PV tech

News

Solar PV and wind account for record 17% of US electricity generation in 2025

News

Race to July 2026: securing your PV safe harbour

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The technology represents an advancement in addressing the labour-intensive and hazardous nature of manual solar PV power plant maintenance. Image: CSIRO.

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has successfully completed trials of autonomous robots designed to revolutionise maintenance operations at large-scale solar installations.

CSIRO’s AI-powered robotic system, originally developed for mining applications, has demonstrated the ability to autonomously navigate solar PV power plants across varied terrain while conducting comprehensive inspections of PV modules and supporting infrastructure.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The technology represents an advancement in addressing the labour-intensive and hazardous nature of manual solar PV power plant maintenance.

“Hotspots decrease the efficiency of a PV panel over time, because of the electrical and thermal imbalance they cause within the module,” said Kenrick Anderson, senior photovoltaic scientist at CSIRO.

“If solar farms cost less to run, and can be more consistent in their energy output, this increases the stability of the grid.”

The robotic platform integrates multiple sensor technologies, including Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) for precise 3D environmental mapping, RGB cameras for visual inspection, and thermal infrared cameras designed to detect electrical faults and thermal anomalies.

This comprehensive sensor suite enables the detection of various maintenance issues, including dust accumulation, physical damage, loose hardware components, and critical electrical hotspots, which can significantly impact modules performance.

Addressing industry-wide maintenance challenges

The deployment addresses fundamental challenges facing Australia’s solar sector, where large-scale installations generating upwards of 500MW require extensive manual inspection regimes.

Traditional maintenance approaches involve personnel conducting lengthy foot patrols across thousands of kilometres of often harsh terrain, presenting significant safety risks and operational costs.

The autonomous system’s ability to operate continuously across diverse environmental conditions while building detailed digital maps of site infrastructure represents a substantial operational advancement.

The technology automatically catalogues maintenance requirements and creates comprehensive data records for each inspection cycle.

“We are not just collecting images or 3D data. We are building the foundations for intelligent solar operations, where data from robots, fixed sensors and field systems can be combined,” explained Dr Peyman Moghadam, senior principal research scientist at CSIRO.

“This supports better proactive maintenance decisions and more resilient performance over time.”

The development aligns with broader industry trends toward automation in solar operations, following successful deployments of AI-powered robot installers that have exceeded targets at major Australian projects.

The maintenance-focused application represents a natural evolution of robotic applications across the solar value chain.

Commercial deployment pathway

CSIRO’s approach emphasises transforming regional employment rather than simply displacing jobs. The technology is designed to shift workforce focus from repetitive manual inspection tasks toward higher-skilled technical roles in robotics support, data analysis, and targeted maintenance interventions.

“It’s good to fulfil a need in areas of the country where the labour is not attainable or reliably available,” noted Ross Dungavell, senior robotics engineer at CSIRO.

“Often, you cannot get someone to go out there under such harsh conditions, for extended periods of time. The robot logs and stores every piece of data it captures; its sensors are able to find any fault a panel might have.”

The research organisation confirmed it is actively pursuing industry partnerships to accelerate the commercial deployment of the technology across Australia’s solar sector.

ai, australia, automation, csiro, labour, maintenance, modules, robots

Read Next

Wannon Water's Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria. Image: Wannon Water.

Enervest begins construction on Australia’s largest floating solar array

March 25, 2026
Enervest has commenced construction of a 500kW floating solar array at Wannon Water's Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria.
A Terabase Energy installation.

Terabase completes testing of Terafab V2, technology ‘ready’ for commercial sales

March 23, 2026
Terabase Energy has completed testing work at its Terafab version 2 solar module installation process, which is set for commercial shipments.
European Energy's Lancaster solar project in Australia.

European Energy inaugurates 108MW Australian solar PV project

March 18, 2026
Danish independent power producer (IPP) European Energy has inaugurated the 108MW Lancaster Solar Farm in northern Victoria.
The solar plant will include around 600,000 PV modules installed across roughly 600 hectares of farmland. Image: Octopus Australia.

Octopus’ 300MW solar-plus-storage project lands Flow Power offtake

March 16, 2026
Flow Power has signed an offtake agreement with Octopus Australia for the 300MW Blind Creek solar farm and its 243MW/486MWh battery system.
Ground-mount solar trackers.
Premium

AI in PV plant operations: the road ahead

March 16, 2026
Solargik's Morag Am-Shallem, Greg Ravikovich and Eitan Har-Shoshanim examine how AI addresses the challenge of data overload in solar PV.
A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.

Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 16, 2026
Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has received approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for its Burroway Solar Farm, a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales (NSW).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enervest begins construction on Australia’s largest floating solar array

News

TotalEnergies, Holcim energise 31MW Belgian floating solar plant

News

“We will not wait for the war to end” – Poland’s ELQ to invest €2.5 billion in Ukraine solar and energy storage

News

Sunraycer, Google ink PPAs for 400MWac Lupinus solar project in Texas

News

Solar wafer origin could be ‘significant risk’ for US industry, lawyers warn

News

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland