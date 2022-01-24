Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

News

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Daqo expects total polysilicon production capacity of 270,000MT by 2024. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy is expecting a five-fold increase in net profit from its Xinjiang subsidiary as it continues to progress expansion plans.

In a statement issued today, Daqo revealed that its Xinjiang Daqo New Energy subsidiary was forecasting for net profit to be in the range of RMB5.6 – 5.8 billion (US$885 – 917 million) for 2021, an increase of between 437 – 456%.

Xinjiang Daqo reported profit of RMB1.04 billion (US$164 million) in 2020.

By means of comparison, total group gross profits at Daqo in Q3 2021 reached a new record of US$435.2 million.

Polysilicon producer profits jumped last year on the back of demand far outstripping supply, resulting in pricing soaring from RMB97/kg – including China’s sales tax – in late February 2021 to highs of RMB269/kg experienced throughout November 2021.

Today will also see the trade of shares in Xinjiang Daqo as part of a private offering which is intended to raise around RMB11 billion (US$1.74 billion) in proceeds to fund a 100,000MT expansion project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

Earlier this month Daqo announced a capital injection of US$1.6 billion for its Xinjiang Daqo subsidiary to advance the project, stating at the time the capital would originate from existing group funds and lines of financing.

The private offering was then announced to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 14 January before the offering taking place today.

Construction of the 100,000MT facility is due to start in March this year and complete in Q3 2023.

Daqo is in the midst of a major capacity expansion plan with new and expanded facilities at various stages of construction. It began pilot production at its Phase 4B project last month in anticipation of achieving full-scale production of 105,000MT later this quarter, and expects full production capacity to exceed 270,000MT by the end of 2024.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

26 January 2022
Join this free webinar for our analysis of the growth of N-Type technology including; new capacity expansions and production output. We'll also be looking at the global manufacturing footprint with forecasts on how much product will be made outside of China this year and which companies are driving technology change across the crystalline silicon value chain.
daqo, daqo new energy, financing, investment, manufacturing, polysilicon, upstream, xinjiang

Read Next

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

January 24, 2022
The year has gotten off to a frenetic start, with plenty of news from the global solar and energy storage sectors to digest on the January 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

January 21, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$350 million credit facility to advance on a global portfolio of renewables and battery energy storage assets.

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

January 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

January 20, 2022
Distributed PV installations in China topped 29GW last year, contributing more than half of total solar installations in the country for the first time.

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

January 19, 2022
Innovative Solar Systems (ISS), a utility-scale solar developer with a 12GW pipeline, has put itself up for sale, as it seeks partners to support the company in its development of ever larger PV projects across the US.

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021