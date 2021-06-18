Solar Media
News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

By Sean Rai-Roche

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

Grizzly Ridge is the one of many new developments being installed in Texas. Image: Lightsource BP.

Diode Ventures has announced financial close of its Grizzly Ridge Solar Project, a utility-scale solar project with 138MWdc capacity which will serve the ERCOT North Zone in Texas.

The site is shovel-ready, and the transmission grid will undergo an upgrade from 69kV to 138kV as a response to the project. Diode is also in discussions to add an on-site battery energy storage system to the project.

Located in Hamilton Country, Texas the project was co-developed with RKB Energy and has an interconnection agreement with Brazos Electric Cooperative, a transmission service provider.

It is an “exciting development in a region of the country that continues to see significant demand growth,” said Paul Ksiazek, senior project director with Diode. “The environmental, economic and local tax benefits are noteworthy,” he added.

It is the latest development in what has been a strong quarter for the Lone Star State, with a recently published Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA) report showing the state added 1.4GWdc of capacity in Q1, by far the largest of any US state.

“In Texas, we are seeing more resilient infrastructure development on the horizon to support large-scale energy generation from both renewable and non-renewable sources,” said Brad Hardin, president of Diode.

Diode Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black & Veatch, a global engineering firm present in more than 100 countries.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

June 7, 2021
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has announced that construction has started on its 250MW Pisgah Ridge solar project in Navarro County, Texas.

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

June 1, 2021
BP has secured an agreement to acquire 9GW of US solar projects from developer 7X Energy, a deal it says represents “a significant step” towards the company’s target of growing its net developed renewables capacity to 20GW by 2025.

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

May 24, 2021
The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced.

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

May 17, 2021
California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

May 7, 2021
Danish utility giant Ørsted has completed its first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility in the US.

