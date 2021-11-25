Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News

Israel, Jordan sign deal to swap solar power for water

News

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Jalal Bouhdada, CEO of Applied Risk, and Liv Hovem, CEO of DNV Accelerator. Image: DNV.

Assurance and risk management provider DNV is acquiring cyber security firm Applied Risk as it looks to build a security practice focused on defending industrial assets against emergent cyber threats.

Netherlands-based Applied Risk was established in 2012 and has a client portfolio spanning sectors including energy, utilities, manufacturing and transport.

Post-acquisition, its team will join forces with DNV’s cyber security specialists, who work with governments and corporations to keep projects and operations secure.

Citing research from cyber security firm Fortinet, DNV said 90% of companies in the manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and transportation sectors suffered an attack on the computing systems managing their industrial operations during 2020.

“Industrial assets such as wind farms, oil and gas infrastructure, ships, manufacturing facilities and medical equipment are now at higher risk of new forms of cyber attack as their control systems become increasingly connected,” said DNV CEO Remi Eriksen.

The acquisition follows DNV publishing guidelines aimed at defending power grid substations from cyber attacks. When that recommended practice was released in September, DNV made reference to an attack on a host of Ukraine’s power grid substations in 2015 that left around 250,000 without power.

In the US, an initiative announced last year has brought together government bodies and the private sector to identify best practices for solar cyber security.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, cyber security, dnv, m&a, mergers and acquisitions

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

November 24, 2021
PV Tech Premium speaks with ADT's customer chief to discuss the company's acquisition of Sunpro Solar and its residential solar growth strategy

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

November 22, 2021
German energy company RWE is selling solar EPC and O&M service provider Belectric to Czech utility CEZ, Germany's federal competition authority has revealed.

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

November 19, 2021
Investment bank Macquarie is acquiring a 90% interest in French independent solar power producer Apex Energies Group from a consortium of investors.

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

November 17, 2021
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector with the acquisition of charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek.

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

November 16, 2021
Utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group is bolstering its position in Poland through the acquisitions of companies that are currently developing solar projects with a combined capacity of up to 80MW in the country.

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

November 15, 2021
German energy major RWE has entered into a transaction related to the divestment of parts of solar EPC service provider Belectric.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

News

Solar PV takes more than half of Irish grid connection offers, 1.5GW set to be connected

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black Friday Flash Sale - 50% off our subscriptions

24 hours only
Subscribe