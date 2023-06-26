Duke Energy to sign PPA for 199MW of Indiana solar

Duke is one of the US’ largest utilities, with operations and subsidiaries across numerous states. Image: Duke Energy

US utility Duke Energy will purchase 199MW of solar power under a 20-year agreement with renewables developer Ranger Power in Indiana, the US.

Following approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Duke will purchase the power produced by Ranger Power’s Speedway solar project south of Gwynneville, Indiana. The facility began construction in March and is expected to be online in September 2025.

Ranger Power said that the Speedway project will be the largest in Indiana once it is complete.

Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana, said: “The emission-free solar power that this new facility generates will help us continue to diversify our generation resources and make meaningful progress toward a cleaner energy future.”

Duke has plans to develop 2.2GW of solar PV in Indiana as part of its wider plan to deploy 30GW of renewables capacity by 2035. In its 10-year plan announced last year, the company committed to investing US$40 billion into zero-carbon generation sources across the US.

Earlier this month, Duke Energy sold its clean energy arm to Brookfield Renewable for US$2.8 billion, including its 5.9GW portfolio, in the latest of a number of large generation business acquisitions that Brookfield has made. This year alone Brookfield acquired Spanish renewables developer X-Elio and Australian Origin Energy.