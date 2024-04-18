Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ecoener secures US$64 million green bond on 74MW Guatemalan PV plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Ecoener secures US$64 million green bond on 74MW Guatemalan PV plant

News

SEIA and US solar leaders call on Congress to ‘support legislation’ to ease solar permitting and transmission

News

EWEC launches RFPs for 1.5GW solar PV project in Abu Dhabi

News

Clean energy accounts for 10% of global GDP growth in 2023, IEA says

News

Burns & McDonnell to provide EPC work at 200MW Alliant solar portfolio in Iowa

News

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Italy’s solar renaissance: the challenges, the opportunities and the grid

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Bank of China provides US$80 million loan for ACWA Power solar-plus-storage project in Uzbekistan

News

India’s MNRE unveils guidelines for rooftop solar subsidy scheme

News

ESA to present SOLARIS space-based solar initiative at London conference

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ecoener has solar projects in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Honduras and Spain
Spanish developer Ecoener has two solar PV plants under construction in Guatemala with a combined capacity of 149MW. Image: Ecoener.

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener has secured US$64 million in green bond financing for a 74MW solar PV plant in Guatemala.

Currently under construction, the Yolanda project is located in the southern department of Escuintla with a second solar PV plant under construction – dubbed El Carrizo – too with a capacity of 75MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Yolanda PV plant has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement with an undisclosed company, while the green bond financing was secured with financial group BAC and Dutch development bank FMO.

Mainly driven by the private sector, Guatemala has made promising movements to support solar’s growth in the country with the government announcing a series of tenders to be held in 2024 and 2025.

The Spanish developer Ecoener currently owns and operates 341MW of renewables capacity, of which 182MW is from solar PV, and has 396MW of solar PV under construction and a further 864MW in development. The company has operational solar assets in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Colombia and Spain.

In Europe, Ecoener announced in January 2024 that it planned to build a 350MW renewables portfolio in Greece, with a 50MW solar PV plant expected to reach ready-to-build status by the end of 2025.

central america, ecoener, fmo, green bond, guatemala, project financing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s MNRE unveils guidelines for rooftop solar subsidy scheme

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon price falls again to US$6.49/kg, tightening manufacturers’ margins

Features, Editors' Blog

Renewables developer BECIS secures US$50 million for expansion in Southeast Asia

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024